The two chambers of the Nigerian national assembly (NASS) used voice votes to approve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's state of emergency in Rivers

this is despite a constitutional provision that mandates two-thirds majority votes by each chamber for such approval

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, berated members of both chambers for using voice vote to ratify President Tinubu's emergency rule declaration

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has said the parliamentary vote held on Thursday, March 20, "clearly demonstrates that democracy, in its true sense, does not exist in Nigeria".

In a statement he signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, March 21, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said "where there is no functional opposition, democracy cannot thrive".

Legit.ng recalls that on Thursday, March 20, the two chambers of the national assembly approved President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state which resulted in the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and other elected officials for six months and the appointment of a sole administrator by a voice vote.

This is contrary to Section 305(4) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, which requires a resolution of the national assembly supported by a two-thirds majority of members to back the president’s request.

Reacting, Obi lamented that Nigeria has no genuine democratic system, "but one that is transactional, compromised, and, in many respects, resembles organised criminality."

He wrote:

"The parliamentary vote held yesterday clearly demonstrates that democracy, in its true sense, does not exist in Nigeria. Where there is no functional opposition, democracy cannot thrive.

"Opposition is a critical pillar of any democratic system. It ensures that the right things are done, holds the ruling party accountable, and offers alternative viewpoints. However, an effective opposition can only exist within a system that supports proportional representation."

Obi calls for urgent implementation of democratic reforms

Furthermore, the LP chieftain called for the urgent implementation of reforms "to entrench true democratic principles".

He added:

"What we are left with is not a genuine democratic system, but one that is transactional, compromised, and, in many respects, resembles organised criminality. Unless we urgently implement reforms to entrench true democratic principles, enforce party discipline, and ensure fair representation, Nigeria’s democracy will remain fragile and dysfunctional.

"But we will not surrender to criminality. We shall continue to fight for democracy—genuine democracy."

Tinubu fears Peter Obi - Akintayo

Meanwhile, as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Stephen Akintayo, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, said the only political candidate that President Tinubu fears is Obi.

Akintayo said that a combination of presidential hopeful Obi and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state, would give BAT - as President Tinubu is fondly called - 'sleepless nights'.

