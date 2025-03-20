Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, March 20, asked Nigerians should stand up and defend the country’s democracy by resisting the state of emergency imposed in Rivers state by President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Cable, the former vice-president spoke in Abuja at a press conference of concerned political leader.

According to him, it is not only the responsibility of the opposition parties to defend democracy but the duty of everyone to reject the “brazen assault” on the elected government in Rivers.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng