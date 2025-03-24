President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State for a minimum of six months

A coalition, the Centre for Democracy and Development made the call over alleged alleged anti-democratic actions by Gover Dauda Lawal and lawlessness against assembly members

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Sim Fubara and others

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A coalition, the Centre for Democracy and Development, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State for a minimum of six months.

The Coalition accused Governor Dauda Lawal, and his administration of alleged anti-democratic actions and lawlessness against members of the House of Assembly.

Coalition accuses Governor Dauda Lawal of alleged anti-democratic action in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Centre for Democracy and Development

Source: UGC

The convener, Ibrahim Yakubu, made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Why state of emergency in Zamfara state?

Yakubu alleged that Governor Lawal's actions have plunged the state into economic sabotage, anarchy, and instability.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, 10 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly were suspended for 13 months for expressing concerns about the state's security situation.

The Coalition said Lawal’s action has denied the people of Zamfara effective representation and crippled the legislative chamber.

Yakubu also accused Governor Lawal of ordering the suspension of eight members of the House who raised concerns about the worsening security crisis.

The group described Governor Lawal’s action as a clear abuse of power and an attack on democracy.

“In light of these hideous violations, It is time for President Bola Tinubu to take action before it is too late. A state of emergency must be declared in Zamfara now.

“A six-month emergency period is necessary to restore order, dismantle the networks of political and economic terrorists, and pave the way for a return to democratic governance.

“This is not a call made lightly; it is a demand born out of necessity, as the current trajectory threatens not only Zamfara but the entire nation. The good people of Zamfara deserve leadership that upholds the rule of law, prioritizes security, and safeguards national resources.

“Additionally, We implore Mr. President to use every resource and tool at his disposal to handle the crisis in Zamfara.”

The coalition also accused Governor Dauda Lawal of authoritarianism in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Centre for Democracy and Development

Source: UGC

The coalition condemned Governor Lawal's alleged complicity in illegal mining activities leading to the exploitation of Zamfara's gold reserves.

“The federal government must take swift action in order to secure the state resources, defend people’s lives and livelihoods, and hold those culpable for the current situation accountable. The time for Half-measures and false promises are no longer an option; strong, quick action is now required."

Former minister urges Tinubu to declare state of emergency in Osun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu was called upon to declare a state of emergency in Osun state.

The former minister of police affairs, Oyewale Adesiyan, said Section 305 of the Constitution should be invoked to restore peace.

Adesiyan accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of being incompetent in handling the situation in Osun state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng