Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Friday, March 21, expressed displeasure over the recent political development in Rivers state.

In a statement, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, NEF's spokesperson, called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately reinstate the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, Daily Trust reported.

Northern elders fume over Governor Siminalayi Fubara's suspension in Rivers state by President Tinubu.

The president also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Odu, and all the house of assembly members for an initial six months.

Against the backdrop of the development, NEF argued that even though President Tinubu has the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency on the federation or any part of it, the situation in Rivers state did not warrant an emergency rule.

The northern elders said:

“The president may by instrument published in the official gazette of the government of the federation issue a proclamation of a state of emergency in the Federation or any part thereof.

“However, the president can only do so, if and only if, any of the conditions stated in subsection 3 of Section 305 actually occur which includes war, imminent invasion, breakdown of public order, clear and present danger, disaster or natural calamity, other public danger, or a request from the governor of the state.”

“It is a public knowledge and indisputable fact that none of these conditions actually happened in Rivers state. Except perhaps for personal vendetta in alliance with the President’s serving federal minister of the FCT and the immediate past governor of Rivers state who has been in personal conflict with the suspended Governor for selfish interests rather than public good.

“The federal government and the President, in particular, must find a viable and permanent solution to the political crisis in Rivers state, and also immediately lift the suspension of the governor, deputy governor and state assembly to restore the spirit of democracy, justice and public order.”

Furthermore, NEF advised the Tinubu-led government to guard against the escalation of political disputes in states like Kano, where there exists a tussle in the traditional institution of the Kano Emirate.

Rivers: Tinubu's govt deploys 10,000 troops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tinubu government deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to Rivers state.

Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the deployment. According to him, his colleagues were tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta area of the most populous black nation on Earth.

