Political leaders, especially governors from the south-south, are working to resolve the Rivers state crisis following President Bola Tinubu’s emergency declaration on March 18

The presidency insisted the emergency rule was a temporary measure to allow reconciliation, with efforts led by the Senate and south-south governors

While FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, supported mediation, he criticised Fubara’s handling of the Supreme Court ruling

Multiple sources within the presidency have disclosed that political leaders from the south-south region, particularly governors, are working to reconcile the warring factions in Rivers state.

This move comes in response to the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, citing governance breakdown due to the conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state’s lawmakers, as well as attacks on oil facilities.

Key political leaders have initiated moves to reconcile Siminalayi Fubara and pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers State. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC/@GovWike

Source: Twitter

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly. In their place, he appointed retired Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ette Ibas, as the sole administrator.

The president invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to justify his decision, though many stakeholders have criticised the move as excessive.

Presidency defends emergency rule

Presidency sources have insisted that the emergency rule was a temporary measure aimed at fostering reconciliation between the warring parties, The Punch reported.

“The idea of the emergency rule is to give both parties time to de-escalate tensions and engage in meaningful discussions,” one source explained.

The sources further confirmed that prominent figures, including the Senate and south-south governors, were actively facilitating reconciliation efforts.

A mediating panel may also be instituted, in line with the National Assembly’s recommendations.

“These (mediating panels) are suggestions on the table. The purpose of the emergency rule is to allow the parties to calm down and resolve their differences. The Senate and the South-South governors are playing a key role in bringing them together," another official stated

Another insider added:

“Even the sole administrator’s role includes ensuring that reconciliation happens. His mandate is to stabilize the state and bring the feuding sides together for peace and progress.”

Reps plan committee for Rivers Assembly

The House of Representatives is set to announce a committee to manage the affairs of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Deputy Spokesman Philip Agbese disclosed this in a phone interview on Sunday, stating that consultations were ongoing within and outside the National Assembly.

“The speaker and House leadership are addressing the issue, and a public announcement will be made soon regarding the committee to be set up. At the moment, the House is primarily concerned with restoring peace in Rivers State," Agbese said.

The House had previously expressed concerns over Tinubu’s directive that the administrator report to the Federal Executive Council. Lawmakers argued that the president’s reliance on Section 305 of the Constitution must be considered alongside Section 11, which grants the National Assembly authority to legislate on behalf of a state assembly when it becomes dysfunctional.

FCT minister Wike’s camp reacts

Top political figures are working to mend ties between Siminalayi Fubara and pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers State. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC/@officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The senior special assistant to the FCT minister on public communication and social media, Lere Olayinka, said Minister Nyesom Wike was not opposed to peace talks. However, he stressed that Fubara should have implemented the Supreme Court judgment immediately after it was delivered.

“The minister is open to discussions for peace. It is the duty of the National Assembly to mediate. If the Presidency wants to do the same, that’s their prerogative,” Olayinka stated.

Reacting to calls for Wike’s suspension from the president’s cabinet due to the crisis, Olayinka dismissed such suggestions.

“People can always talk, but whether their comments are reasonable is another issue,” he added.

Fubara open to dialogue

Fubara’s special assistant on electronic media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to peace, stating that he had consistently extended an olive branch to the Assembly.

“If you follow the events leading to the emergency rule, you’ll see that the governor has been the peaceful one, while the Assembly has been the aggressor. Instead of responding to his call for dialogue, they adjourned sine die,” Omatsogunwa said.

He also emphasised that Fubara had begun implementing the Supreme Court judgment, Leadership reported.

“The governor has been peaceful in his approach. The real question is whether the lawmakers, who seem to be taking directives from Abuja, are willing to embrace mediation.”

AGF blames Fubara for Niger-Pipeline explosion

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Wednesday, March 19, alleged that Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara tele-guided militants to attack critical national infrastructure, leading to a pipeline explosion in Niger.

The AGF made the accusation while defending President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the protracted political crisis in the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng