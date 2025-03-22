The House of Representatives has denied claims that lawmakers accepted a $5,000 bribe to approve President Tinubu’s state of emergency request in Rivers state

Deputy House spokesman Philip Agbese said that the decision was based on national interest, not a financial inducement

The lawmaker also highlighted that the House made key adjustments to the emergency declaration

Abuja, FCT - The House of Representatives has strongly denied allegations that its members received a $5,000 bribe to approve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request for a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Deputy spokesman of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese (Benue, APC), dismissed the claims as "false, malicious, and emanating from the pit of hell" during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, March 22.

Deputy spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese, dismissed the bribery claims at a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, March 22. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

He maintained that the resolution was taken in the interest of national peace and stability.

Rivers resolution based on patriotism - Agbese

Agbese stated that the House’s decision was made after extensive deliberations on the security and political crisis in Rivers state.

"At no point did members of the House engage in any financial inducement about the state of emergency declaration,” he said.

He described the bribery claims as “pure fiction,” alleging they were designed to distort facts and create unnecessary tensions.

"The House of Representatives remains an independent institution guided by democratic principles, the rule of law, and the collective will of the Nigerian people,” Agbese added.

Drawing a parallel to biblical King Solomon’s wisdom, Agbese likened President Tinubu’s decision to impose the state of emergency to Solomon’s handling of the dispute between two women over a child (1 Kings 3:16-28).

"These people in Rivers are all interested in the progress and development of Rivers state," he added.

"But one way or the other, disagreement arose between the parties which escalated, and Mr. President, in his wisdom, decided to impose a state of emergency, for some time to allow the two parties to come together, to further deepen our democracy."

Reps adjust emergency proclamation

Agbese highlighted that the House made key modifications before approving Tinubu’s proclamation.

His words:

"One is that the Parliament remains the law-making body as far as the country is concerned. We resolved that the National Assembly would take over the legislative duties of the Rivers Assembly within the period that the state of emergency is enforced," he stated.

"Secondly, we resolved as a Parliament that it must not necessarily be for six months for the parties to come together and resolve. Even if it is within two weeks, that these parties can resolve their differences and show that they are on the same page, Mr. President, in his wisdom, should also reduce 180 days."

Tinubu is a democrat, says Agbese

Agbese The lawmaker reiterated the House’s confidence in Tinubu’s commitment to democratic principles.

"We know Mr. President very well. He is a Democrat. He has fought for the institution of our democracy as far as Nigeria is concerned. And he is one man who would always want to protect this democracy," Agbese said.

He added that if the crisis in Rivers state is resolved quickly, President Tinubu is expected to lift the emergency before the six-month period expires.

Rivers crisis: Reps call for national support

Agbese urged Nigerians to ignore what he called baseless allegations and support the Parliament’s decision.

He accused “fifth columnists” and opposition elements of attempting to discredit the House.

Rivers State of Emergency: House of Reps Breaks Silence on $5,000 Bribery Allegation

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker expressed optimism that the state of emergency would lead to a stronger Rivers state government and legislature. He also dismissed concerns over quorum, stating that 243 members were present during the deliberation.

Rivers crisis: Akpabio denies $15,000 bribe allegation

In a similar development, Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has denied the report that he bribed fellow senators $15,000 each to vote in support of President Tinubu's proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers.

The Senate president said the rumour was part of the hate campaigns meant to tarnish his personality.

Akpabio explained that the rumour on the social media space that he facilitated the disbursement of the bribery at his residence in Maitama during the breaking of Ramadan fasting with senators was false.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng