The Coalition of Democrats in Africa (CoDA) has condemned the National Assembly for approving President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state

The group accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas of failing to uphold constitutional checks

CoDA also criticised the government’s priorities, questioning why no emergency was declared in northern regions plagued by insecurity

Abuja, FCT - The Coalition of Democrats in Africa (CoDA) has criticised the National Assembly’s approval of President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in Rivers state.

In a statement issued after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Thursday, March 21, the CoDA described the legislature's approval as a “shameful endorsement of executive lawlessness” and warned that it sets a “dangerous precedent” for Nigeria’s democracy.

Rivers Crisis: National Assembly Under Fire for Approving Tinubu's State of Emergency

CoDA’s president, Ambassador Ibrahim Mustapha, accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas of failing in their constitutional duty to act as a check on executive excesses.

National Assembly accused of undermining democracy

CoDA, a pro-democracy advocacy group, stated that rather than upholding its independence, the National Assembly had surrendered its role as a legislative counterbalance, instead becoming “a mere tool in the hands of the presidency.”

The group argued that Tinubu’s decision to suspend the elected governor, Siminalayi Fubara, deputy governor, and the state House of Assembly constituted a direct attack on Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

It accused the legislature of failing to resist what it described as an abuse of power with lasting consequences for governance in the country.

Lawmakers failed to defend constitutional order - CoDA

According to the CoDA, the National Assembly had a historic opportunity to stand on the side of democracy, but instead, it chose to rubber-stamp an illegal and undemocratic action by the President.

"By endorsing this unconstitutional act, Akpabio, Abbas, and their colleagues have betrayed not only the Nigerian people but also the very essence of constitutional governance,” the statement read.

The group warned that the implications extended beyond Rivers state, raising concerns about the future of democratic stability across the country.

"If lawmakers can sit back and watch an elected governor, deputy governor, and an entire state assembly removed without due process, then no state is safe, and no democracy is secure," the group added.

CoDA questions Tinubu govt's priorities

CoDA also questioned the federal government’s priorities, citing ongoing insecurity in Nigeria’s northern regions.

“Nigerians have watched for years as terrorists and criminals overrun communities in the North, killing and displacing thousands, yet no state of emergency has been declared there," the group added.

"But in Rivers, where a political crisis could have been resolved through dialogue and legal means, the President opted for brute force. The National Assembly’s endorsement of this move is disgraceful.”

CoDA calls for resistance and accountability

The group called on Nigerians and the international community to resist what it described as an “assault on constitutional governance” and urged citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

“The National Assembly may have failed us, but the people of Nigeria must not fail themselves. We must remain vigilant, speak out, and demand the restoration of constitutional order before it is too late,” CoDA stated.

Rivers: History will judge complicit lawmakers - CoDA

CoDA reminded the National Assembly that their actions would be remembered.

“We remind Akpabio, Abbas, and all lawmakers complicit in this betrayal that power is transient. Nigerians will not forget those who stood against democracy when it mattered most,” CoDA stated.

Emergency rule in Rivers: Nigerians in Diaspora react

In a related development, the Nigerians in Diaspora Association (NDA-USA) condemned President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

The group criticised the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state assembly, warning that the move threatens democratic institutions.

It demanded the immediate reversal of the decision and announced plans for protests in major US cities to pressure the federal government.

