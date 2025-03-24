PDP governors have instructed lawyers to file a Supreme Court suit against President Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers state

The lawsuit seeks to nullify the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and state lawmakers, arguing the President overstepped his constitutional powers

PDP governors from seven states are leading the legal challenge, aiming to set a precedent against presidential overreach in emergency rule declarations

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have taken a decisive step to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in Rivers State.

Multiple sources confirmed that PDP governors have instructed their legal teams to file a suit at the Supreme Court against the President, with the National Assembly named as a co-defendant.

The lawsuit, expected to be filed this week, seeks to nullify the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly.

The PDP governors argue that the President overstepped his constitutional powers by appointing retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the state’s sole administrator.

Speaking on the matter, an insider from the PDP Governors’ Forum stated:

“This lawsuit is about protecting democracy and ensuring that constitutional provisions are upheld. The President does not have the legal authority to remove an elected governor under the guise of an emergency rule.”

Supreme Court battle looms

The suit is being spearheaded by PDP governors from Bauchi, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Osun, Plateau, and Zamfara states. However, Governor Fubara himself is unable to join as a plaintiff due to legal constraints.

Under Nigerian law, a sitting governor would need authorization from the current Rivers State administration—led by the President’s appointee—to participate in such litigation.

The legal action challenges the constitutional basis of Tinubu’s directive, citing Sections 1(2), 5(2), and 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The plaintiffs are seeking judicial confirmation that the President lacks the power to suspend an elected governor or dissolve a state’s legislative arm.

One of the legal representatives involved in drafting the suit remarked:

“We believe this case will set a precedent. The Constitution is clear—emergency rule does not mean the President can sideline elected leaders at will.”

Previously, Legit.ng reported that multiple sources within the Presidency have revealed that political leaders from the South-South region, particularly governors, are working to reconcile the warring factions in Rivers State.

This move comes in response to the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, citing governance breakdown due to the conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state’s lawmakers, as well as attacks on oil facilities.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly. In their place, he appointed retired Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ette Ibas, as the sole administrator.

