Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi alleged that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara tele-guided militants to attack pipelines, leading to an explosion in Niger

Fagbemi defended President Tinubu’s decision, stating that governance in Rivers had collapsed, posing risks to lives and national infrastructure

The AGF noted that lawmakers could reject the state of emergency and warned other states that similar unrest could trigger stricter federal action

FCT, Abuja – The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Wednesday, March 19, alleged that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara tele-guided militants to attack critical national infrastructure, leading to a pipeline explosion in Niger.

The AGF made the accusation while defending President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the protracted political crisis in the region.

AGF Breaks Silence Mentions How Fubara Allegedly Has Hand in Niger-Pipeline Explosion

Source: Twitter

AGF: Fubara allegedly encouraged militants

Speaking at a press briefing, Fagbemi claimed that Governor Fubara’s actions or inactions directly influenced the sabotage of oil pipelines.

“We are in a democracy. There were what I will call telegraphing of the militants by the governor. When he began, he said, ‘Oh, he will let them know when it was time to act.’ Did he come out to disown them? The answer is no. And a week after, they swung into action—you see or witness vandalization of oil pipelines," Fagbemi alleged.

According to the AGF, the destruction of pipelines, which are crucial to Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy, is a direct attack not only on Rivers State but on the entire nation, Nation reported.

Fagbemi justifies Rivers state of emergency

Fagbemi defended President Tinubu’s decision, arguing that the situation had reached a critical point where governance had broken down, necessitating federal intervention.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court formed the basis for the president’s decision to impose a state of emergency.

“The governor and members of the state assembly had to be suspended because they failed to create a conducive atmosphere for governance," he stated.

The AGF dismissed claims that the president acted hastily, insisting that lives and property were at risk.

“People were living in fear while others were dying. This is an extraordinary situation that demanded decisive action,” he said.

National Assembly’s role and potential reversal

AGF Breaks Silence Mentions How Fubara Allegedly Has Hand in Niger-Pipeline Explosion

Source: Getty Images

Fagbemi acknowledged that the National Assembly would have the final say on the state of emergency, as lawmakers could choose to reject it by denying the required two-thirds majority for ratification, Vanguard reported.

“The ball is now in the court of the National Assembly. If they choose, they can reverse the suspensions,” he said.

Fagbemi sends warning to other states

The AGF emphasized that the Rivers State emergency should serve as a warning to other states, suggesting that stricter sanctions could be imposed if similar unrest arises elsewhere.

“This is a clear signal that the government will not hesitate to take firm measures to protect national stability,” he warned

Soldiers, tanks move into Fubara’s Rivers govt house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed Nigerian soldiers with their Armoured Personnel Carrier took over the Rivers State Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt.

The troops stormed the premises of the Rivers Government House around 9pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

This was after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Fubara and the state house of assembly for six months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng