Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Lateef Fagbemi, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), on Wednesday, March 19, absolved Nyesom Wike of any wrongdoing in the protracted political crisis in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has been engaged in a protracted political battle with his former mentee, Siminalayi Fubara, the now-suspended governor.

Speaking to the press in Abuja, Fagbemi clarified that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, played no role in the political crisis that led to the state of emergency declaration by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18.

In the same vein, Fagbemi defended his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the Nigerian leader acted at the right time to prevent further deterioration of governance in Rivers state.

Vanguard newspaper noted Fagbemi's remarks.

He said:

“We have about two years into this administration. Now, when do you think the President should have intervened? Should he have waited until everything was destroyed? I don’t think so."

Fagbemi added that President Tinubu had previously attempted to mediate the crisis, giving all parties involved ample time to reconcile their differences before deciding to impose emergency rule.

Source: Legit.ng