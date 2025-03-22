President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been criticised by former President Goodluck Jonathan

The former president said he was not expected to comment so that he would not fuel the polity, at the same time, he has been inundated with calls to speak on the situation as the prominent son of the Ijaw

According to Jonathan, the president's move on the Rivers State crisis painted Nigeria in a negative light

The former president, who spoke as the chairman at the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium in Abuja on Saturday, March 22, expressed his disappointment over the removal of the elected officers.

He said:

“These actions by key actors in the executive and legislative arms of government paint the country in a negative light.”

Jonathan commented on Rivers crisis

Channel TV reported that Jonathan's comment came days after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers and subsequently announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all the elected lawmakers in the state House of Assembly for an initial six months.

Tinubu explained that the decision was to restore peace and stability in the oil-rich state as it has been experiencing political turmoil because of the rift between the state governor and the lawmakers.

President Tinubu then nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas as the state's sole administrator to run the affairs of governance. While noting that the move was in the interest of the good people of Rivers, he explained that the proclamation did not affect the judicial system in the state. He said the judiciary shall continue to function within the emergency period.

Jonathan reacts to state of emergency declaration

However, former President Jonathan, while speaking on the political crisis rocking Rivers, explained that it was not the way of former presidents to comment on political issues so that the polity would not be heated up. He maintained that the country's image and the nation's investment heavily relied on the actions of the executive, legislature and judiciary.

Jonathan added that his comment became necessary following several calls from many Nigerians to comment on the development in Rivers and him being a prominent son of the Niger Delta.

The former president explained that the situation was that an individual could dictate to the judiciary what should be done. He added that the situation made it difficult for anyone to have faith in the judiciary.

Rivers: Senators walk out of Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency did not sit well with some senators, despite the Senate voting in support of the move.

During the debate of the motion, some senators reportedly shared different views, forcing Senate President Godswill Akpabio to adopt voice voting.

Senator Seriake Dickson from Bayelsa state confronted Akpabio during plenary, with three senators reportedly walking out in disagreement.

Source: Legit.ng