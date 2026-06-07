Brighton have completed a £21.5 million move for Nigerian wonderkid Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm

Kaduna-based Ikon Allah Football Academy could receive around £537,500 (over ₦1.1 billion) through FIFA's solidarity payment scheme

The transfer is set to become one of the most financially rewarding overseas moves involving a Nigerian grassroots academy

The transfer of Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm to Brighton & Hove Albion is not only a landmark move for the player but also a potentially life-changing deal for the academy that helped shape his early career.

Brighton have agreed a deal worth £21.5 million to sign the highly-rated winger, with the transfer expected to be completed when the summer transfer window officially opens on June 15.

Brighton have agreed to sign Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm in a deal worth £21.5m. Photo credit: Brighton

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the move sees one of Nigeria's brightest young talents take another major step in his rapid rise through European football.

While much of the attention has focused on Yohanna's future in the Premier League, there is also growing interest in how much his former club, Ikon Allah Football Academy, stands to earn from the transfer through FIFA's solidarity mechanism.

Brighton complete record-breaking move

Yohanna's rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

The 18-year-old joined AIK Stockholm from Kaduna-based Ikon Allah Football Academy less than a year ago and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Sweden.

Yohanna will join the Seagulls after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young prospects in Sweden’s top division this season. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

Since making his debut in August 2025, he has registered five goals and four assists in 18 appearances, attracting attention from several top European clubs, per Transfermarkt.

Brighton eventually won the race for his signature, reportedly beating competition from clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The Seagulls have handed the Nigerian winger a five-year contract, underlining their belief in his long-term potential.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler expressed his excitement about the signing.

"I'm looking forward to working with Zadok," said Hurzeler.

"Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third.

"He's still young, and will need time to adapt to the club and Premier League, but he's an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy."

Understanding FIFA's solidarity mechanism

One of FIFA's most important regulations ensures that clubs involved in developing young players receive compensation whenever those players complete international transfers.

Under the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism, five percent of every international transfer fee is set aside and distributed among clubs that contributed to a player's development between the ages of 12 and 23.

For Yohanna's reported £21.5 million transfer, five percent of the fee equals £1.075 million.

That amount is then shared among the clubs responsible for his football education during his formative years, which in this case goes to Ikoh Allah Football Academy.

The system was designed to reward grassroots clubs and academies that invest resources into developing future stars, even if those players later move on to bigger teams.

How much will Ikon Allah Academy get

If Ikon Allah Football Academy trained Yohanna continuously between the ages of 12 and 18, the academy would qualify for approximately 2.5 percent of the total transfer fee.

The calculation is based on FIFA's formula:

Ages 12 to 15: Four years at 0.25 percent per year.

Ages 16 to 18: Three years at 0.50 percent per year.

This gives the academy a total entitlement of 2.5 percent of the transfer value.

Applying that percentage to the £21.5 million transfer fee results in a payment of approximately £537,500.

Using current exchange rates, that figure translates to roughly ₦1.13 billion to ₦1.18 billion.

Ikon Allah is entitled to a certain percentage (5%) of the transfer fee after reportedly adding a sell-on clause in the winger’s contract with AIK.

Using a transfer fee of £21.5 million, the FIFA solidarity contribution would be:

5% of £21.5m = £1.075 million available for all training clubs combined.

For a grassroots academy, the payment could prove transformational. It provides an opportunity to improve facilities, expand scouting networks, invest in coaching development, and support the next generation of Nigerian talents.

Chelsea miss out on Zadok Yohanna

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea’s bid to sign Nigerian wonderkid Zadok Yohanna has crumbled despite Swedish side AIK accepting an offer worth around N38 billion (€25 million) for the highly-rated teenager.

The Blues are among a host of European heavyweights chasing the 18-year-old winger, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving in Sweden from Nigeria less than a year ago.

Source: Legit.ng