Bayelsa West Senator, Seriake Dickson, has alleged that not all senators backed President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state

Dickson alleged that the president of the senate Godswill Akpabio shut out the federal lawmakers who opposed Tinubu's declaration from participating in the debate on Thursday

The former governor, Dickson, accused Akpabio of intimidation and maintained that he is not in support of Tinubu's emergency rule and suspension of Rivers governor Sim Fubara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has narrated how Senate President Godswill Akpabio prevented lawmakers who opposed the emergency rule President Bola Tinubu declared in Rivers state from participating in the debate before their final approval.

Tinubu reacts as NASS backs Rivers emergency rule

PDP Senator explained how some lawmakers rejected Tinubu's emergency rule in Rivers but were shut out by Akpabio. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng recalled that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on Tuesday, March 18, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

The president also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months and appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

But on Thursday, March 20, Tinubu lauded the National Assembly for approving the state of emergency proclamation in Rivers state.

Reacting, Senator Seriake Dickson, narrated part of the behind-the-scene incidents during the session where the senate debated the emergency rule President Tinubu declared in Rivers.

How Akapbio silenced lawmakers during senate debate

PDP senator Dickson mentioned how lawmakers who opposed Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers state, were shut out of debate by Akpabio. Photo by Seriake Dickson, Nigerian Senate, Reno Omokri

In a statement, Dickson, who walked out of the Red Chamber before the Senate approved the president’s proclamation, said senators who resisted the move were prevented from openly debating the issue during plenary.

As reported by Daily Trust, the senator, a former Bayelsa governor, listed Senators Aminu Tambuwal, Eyinnaya Abaribe and a few others, among his colleagues who were shut out because of their position on the issue.

Dickson said though both chambers of the National Assembly have ratified the president’s declaration, the judiciary could still intervene.

He said the Senate is a meeting of equals and none of the legislators needs the permission of the senate president to express an opinion in an interview on a topical matter of national interest that is in the public domain.

His statement reads:

“The Senate did not undertake the debate in an open session however, it was quite robust.

“At the end of the day, the majority of the senators supported the proclamation as no room was given for an open debate at plenary.

“I want to make it clear that as I stated repeatedly, I spoke and voted against the proclamation in our closed session, supported by Senator Aminu Tambuwal and a few other senators who were not recognized to speak. And so I want to thank all the senators who shared the view that I vigorously canvassed.

“For someone like me who has been in the trenches over the years, all these challenges are actually a call to duty and I therefore implore all people of goodwill to come together and ensure that participatory democracy is promoted in our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Rivers State.”

Fubara reacts to Tinubu's allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has denied the allegations levelled against him by President Tinubu while declaring a state of emergency.

Fubara, who was suspended by President Tinubu for an initial six months, described the allegation of aiding militant attacks on oil installations as baseless.

The governor also said that the State House of Assembly complex he demolished was being reconstructed and already at 80% completion.

