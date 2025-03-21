The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in Rivers state

Matwalle said Tinubu's decision is a necessary measure to address the ongoing political crisis in the oil-rich state

He warned that the Nigerian Military is on high alert to safeguard government infrastructure and security of citizens in Rivers state

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, said the Nigerian Military is on high alert following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in Rivers state.

Matawalle said the state of emergency is a decisive action for restoring stability to Rivers state’s turbulent political landscape.

Bello Matawalle supports President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. Photo credit: Bello Matawalle/@HQNigerianArmy

The minister urged all political actors to adhere to President Tinubu’s declaration and work collaboratively towards a peaceful resolution.

As reported by Vanguard, Matawalle made this known in a statement issued on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Matawalle expressed his strong support for Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

“In light of the current situation, the Nigerian Military is on high alert to safeguard government infrastructure and ensure the security of the citizens”.

He “warned that any attempts to attack government facilities or disrupt public order will be met with a resolute response from security forces”.

Matawalle reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Armed Forces to upholding national security.

The former Zamfara state governor ensured that Rivers State returns to peace, stability, and democratic governance.

Legit.ng also reported that the Tinubu government deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to Rivers state.

The presidential action is to curb further attacks on oil pipelines against the backdrop of the alleged blasts at oil installations in Rivers state between Sunday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 18. Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the deployment.

According to him, his colleagues were tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta area of the most populous black nation on Earth.

Legit.ng also reported that a presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare said the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state is "well within the stated powers of the President".

Dare said this is "settled by the very wording of the constitution itself and backed by judicial precedents".

According to the presidency, Tinubu has not been overbearing, but intervened multiple times and consulted with major stakeholders before declaring a state of emergency in Rivers.

Fubara's suspension: 12 governors to challenge Tinubu in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde disclosed that the 12 governors elected on the platform of the PDP will be challenging the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers in court.

Makinde said that irrespective of feelings and loyalty, democracy must be protected at all costs, adding that the suspension of the governor and the legislative arms of government was illegal.

Recall that Tinubu in his resolution on the political crisis rocking Rivers, declared a state of emergency and suspended the governor and House of Assembly members.

