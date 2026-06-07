A Nigerian lawyer has shown how she responded to an agent of a loan app who chatted with her to demand repayment

She shared the screen recording of their chat, where she responded to the threats from the agents over N10,000 loan

Many who came across the lawyer’s post shared their thoughts on her stance and their similar experiences

A Nigerian lasy shared how she responded to a loan app agent who reached out to her for repayment.

She stated that she was owing the loan app N10,000 but was being bombarded by threats and messages.

Nigerian Lady Shares Screenshot of Her Chat With Loan App Agent Over N10,000 Debt, Sparks Buzz

Source: TikTok

Identified as @muanailslashtechinabk1 on TikTok, the lady showed the WhatsApp chat between herself and the loan app agent.

The message from the sender read:

"TODAY IS YOUR LAST DAY ON EARTH YOUR NAME HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO OUR FAMILY SHRINE IF YOU DONT PAY TODAY OR PAY ANYTHING IN THAT LOAN ACCOUNT YOU WILL NOT WAKE UP THE NEXT DAY A WORD IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE."

Responding to the message, the lady wrote:

"But I woke up healthy today. U better stop all this rubbish if I also submit your name too u will no what up. Your name is Israel Francis nah you better be careful

"If to say money Day Nigeria shay I go con borrow money from una ni. Me sef got people way day owe mo I no swear for them like this so don't be stupid

"if I see the money I go pay fool. A WORD L IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE."

Watch her TikTok video below:

In a related story, a lawyer shared how to handle loan apps that threaten or harass customers for repayment.

She partly said:

"Now here is the part many people don’t know. If a loan app is not properly licensed: Their legal standing is already questionable. Those outrageous interest charges become highly problematic. Their threats are mostly empty intimidation tactics

"Let me shock you a little that app shouting that they will arrest you, block your BVN, destroy your credit forever. Most times they cannot legally do any of that. What they rely on is simple: Your ignorance + your fear. The moment you understand your rights their power reduces instantly.

Now, let me be clear so nobody misquotes me. This is NOT an excuse to run away from a genuine debt. If you borrowed money, you should repay. But never allow them to intimidate you into silence and fear. If they truly want to go legal they will have to.Identify themselves, show their license, prove they are operating within the law and that is exactly what many of them try to avoid."

In a related story, a lady saving N200 daily on Opay showed the amount she made.

Man laments loan limit after repayment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app shared how he repaid before the due date of his repayment.

The man was disappointed after seeing his new loan limit while trying to borrow money from the app again.

Source: Legit.ng