Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state, has denied the claim of President Bola Tinubu that he failed to act on the threat by some militants to attack the oil installations in the state.

The embattled governor in a statement signed by his chief press secretary Nelson Chukwudi, said that the allegation was baseless, stating that the presidency was misinformed about the development and that inaccurate reports were presented to the president.

According to Chukwudi on Thursday, March 20, the suspended governor has been steadfast in his commitment to ensuring peace and safeguarding the critical oil infrastructure in the state.

Governor Fubara also alleged that the recent tension in the Niger Delta region was primarily fueled by controversial remarks made by Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, during a media interview.

