Susan Pwajok’s biography: age, father, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Susan Pwajok? She is a young and famous Nigerian actress. She is popularly known for her notable roles in movies and television shows, including The Tunnel, The Johnsons, Adobi is Getting Married and Cover Up. In addition, she is a model and has worked with various brands.

Susan Pwajok in an open field. Photo: @susanpwajok

Susan Pwajok is a social media influencer and brand ambassador for Hewlett Packard, a software company known for its HP line of computers. Get to learn more about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Real name: Susan Ganchung Pwajok

Susan Ganchung Pwajok Also known as: Blessing

Blessing Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15 January 2003

15 January 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Education: Greenwood Primary School Parkview in Ikoyi, Lagos

Greenwood Primary School Parkview in Ikoyi, Lagos Profession: Actress, social media influencer, and model

Actress, social media influencer, and model Net worth: $100,000

Susan Pwajok's biography

Pwajok in a restaurant. Photo: @susanpwajok

The actress was born Susan Ganchung Pwajok in Berom, a tribe in a plateau state in Nigeria and grew up in Lagos. She is a Nigerian national. She studied at Greenwood primary school Parkview in Ikoyi.

Who is Susan Pwajok's father?

Susan has not disclosed any information about her father. However, in 2020, she celebrated her mother on father's day instead of celebrating her father on her Twitter account.

What is Susan Pwajok's age?

The Nigerian actress is 19 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 January 2003, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Susan is a fast-rising Nollywood actress who has been able to appear in various TV shows and movies. Her first recognizable TV series was The Johnsons in 2012 where she played the role of Blessing and Desperate Housewives Africa in 2015 as Aisha Gambindia.

Since then, she has been able to appear in different TV shows and movies such as Cover Up, Night Raid, Stopping Chloe, Steel Bling, Keeping Lucy and Steer Wheel. The actress has won several awards and nominations due to her creative performance.

One of the awards she won was the AMVCA awards in 2017, where she was nominated for Best Actress in the Comedy series. In 2017, she won Nigeria Child Award for the Movie Personality of the year.

Susan is also a brand ambassador of Hewlett Packard software company which is known for the HP line of computers. She has also featured in an official Samsung Galaxy s20 Fe advert alongside musician Koredo Bello and Esther Uzodinma.

Besides being an actress and model, Susan is a social media personality. She has an Instagram account where she posts her modelling shoots as well as endorsing various products. Her Instagram account boasts 418k followers. She is also on Twitter with 44.3k followers.

What is Susan Pwajok's net worth?

Susan posing for a photo next to a flowering plant. Photo: @susanpwajok

No verified sources state how much the actress is worth. However, according to Thrill Ng, her net worth is alleged to be around $100,000.

Who is Susan Pwajok's boyfriend?

The actress keeps her personal life private hence she has not shared any information concerning her current relationship status.

Quick facts about Susan Pwajok

Who is Susan Pwajok? She is a Nigerian actress popularly known for her role as Blessing in the Johnsons TV series. How old is Susan Pwajok? The actress was born on 15 January 2003 and she is 19 years as of 2022. Where was Susan Pwajok born? The teenage actress was born in Berom a tribe in a plateau state in Nigeria and grew up in Lagos. What is Pwajok´s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be around $100,000. Who is Susan´s boyfriend? The Nigerian actress has not disclosed information about her relationship status. How tall is Susan Pwajok? She is 5 feet 5inches or 165 centimetres.

Susan Pwajok is a young up-and-coming actress and model. She is active on Instagram, where she boasts a significant following.

