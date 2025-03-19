The suspended Rivers State House of Assembly said it did not pray for a declaration of emergency in the state

The lawmaker, however, declared their for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising to abide by the declaration

The Speaker Martin Amaewhule, made this known in a statement following their suspension and that of Governor Sim Fubara and his deputy

Port Harcourt, River state - The suspended Rivers State House of Assembly has vowed to abide by the state of emergency declaration declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu suspended the assembly, Governor Siminialayi Fubara, and his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu after declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The Rivers assembly blamed Fubara for allegedly failing to govern the state in line with his Oath of office and the Constitution.

As reported by Vanguard, the Speaker Martin Amaewhule, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, 19, 2025.

Amaewhule said President Tinubu acted in the best interest of the country by declaring a state of emergency in Rivers state.

“As an Assembly, we assure you all, our constituents that we would abide by this declaration even though it is not what we prayed for. Mr. President has acted in the best interest of the country therefore, we call on you all to remain calm as the Sole Administrator appointed by the President assumes his duty in the best interest of our State and Nation. Rest assured that we would give any kind of support required of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the Sole Administrator in the best interest of our dear State.”

The suspended lawmakers urged the Rivers people to give the Sole Administrator the needed support.

“Once again, we thank you all for your continued support, prayers, and understanding. We expect that you will all give the Sole Administrator the needed support to stir the ship of State during this period of emergency.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fubara finally broke his silence, following President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

The suspended governor insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

Fubara further described the declaration by President Tinubu as "unfortunate" and vowed that the state will remain resilient in the face of the political challenges.

Soldiers, tanks move into Fubara’s Rivers govt house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed Nigerian soldiers with their Armoured Personnel Carrier took over the Rivers State Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt.

The troops stormed the premises of the Rivers Government House around 9pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

This was after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Fubara and the state house of assembly for six months.

