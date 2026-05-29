A civil society group has praised EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for ongoing reforms within the anti-corruption agency

It, however, called for a wider investigation into allegations involving an alleged suspended EFCC prosecutor and a review of cases linked to the person

The group stressed that the EFCC must strengthen accountability mechanisms and protect public confidence in the justice system

Abuja, FCT - A civil society organisation, the National Coalition for Protection of Nigeria’s Integrity (NCPNI), has commended the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, over what it described as ongoing internal reforms aimed at strengthening discipline within the agency.

The group, however, urged a broader review of allegations surrounding an alleged suspended EFCC prosecutor, saying the matter should go beyond internal disciplinary action.

A civil society group has praised EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for ongoing reforms within the anti-corruption agency. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Allegations trigger call for wider investigation

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, May 29, the coalition’s national coordinator, Barr. Shehu Dauda said reports of the prosecutor's suspension over alleged misconduct raised concerns that required further scrutiny.

He referenced allegations circulating in some media reports that the prosecutor was linked to financial inducements and improper handling of cases, stressing that such claims, if substantiated, could affect public confidence in the justice system.

Dauda said the integrity of cases handled by any officer under investigation should also be reviewed to ensure fairness to all parties involved.

‘Justice system credibility is at stake’ - CSO

According to Dauda, allegations involving prosecutorial misconduct, if proven, would have wider implications for the credibility of the EFCC and the justice system.

“The credibility of every case handled by such an officer becomes a matter of public concern,” he said, adding that a review of affected cases would help restore confidence and protect individuals who may have been impacted by alleged abuses.

He also said civil society petitions and whistleblower reports played a role in drawing attention to the matter, commending citizens who raised concerns.

CSO calls for case review and institutional safeguards

The coalition urged the EFCC leadership to review cases linked to the suspended officer, particularly those where complaints of procedural irregularities had been raised.

It said such a review would help ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done, while also safeguarding the rights of individuals involved in past prosecutions.

Dauda also praised the EFCC leadership under Olukoyede for what he called “steps toward institutional accountability,” while urging stronger internal monitoring mechanisms and protection for whistleblowers.

Reform must go further - coalition

The group said that if allegations against any officer are confirmed after investigation, appropriate disciplinary and legal actions should follow in line with due process.

It further urged the EFCC to strengthen safeguards against abuse of office and reassure Nigerians of its commitment to transparency and fairness.

A civil society group calls on the EFCC chairman to investigate alleged misconduct within the anti-graft agency.

Source: Original

EFCC asked to give update on Betta Edu's probe

In another report, a coalition of civil society organisations on Thursday, May 28, criticised the recent public appearances of former minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, Betta Edu, and urged anti-graft agencies to provide updates on investigations linked to her suspension from office.

The groups, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiatives (EUYI), expressed concern over Edu’s participation in public events, including alleged appearances alongside Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu in January 2024 following public controversy surrounding the ministry’s financial transactions.

Source: Legit.ng