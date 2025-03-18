Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a distinguished former Chief of Naval Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana, has been appointed as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State by President Tinubu

Known for his extensive military career and leadership roles, Ibas brings decades of experience in security and governance to his new position

His appointment marks a significant transition from national and international service to regional administration

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a seasoned naval officer and diplomat, was appointed as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Born in Cross River State, Nigeria, Ibas has built a stellar reputation through decades of distinguished military service, national security leadership, and international diplomacy.

7 Things to Know About Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Rivers State’s New Sole Administrator

Here are seven key things to know about the man entrusted with this significant role.

1. Naval leadership as the Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas served as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy, a position he held from July 2015 to January 2021.

During his tenure, he implemented significant reforms to enhance the operational capabilities of the Navy, cementing his legacy as an effective leader in the maritime security sector.

2. Diplomatic experience as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana

Following his retirement from naval service, Ibas was appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana in 2021.

His diplomatic role demonstrated his expertise in fostering international relations and addressing strategic security concerns at a global level, further highlighting his versatility as a public servant.

3. Academic and Naval training background

Ibas received a solid academic foundation, completing his early education at Nko Primary School and Big Qua Primary School in Calabar.

His military career began at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1979, where he was part of the 26th Regular Course, leading to his commission as a sub-lieutenant in 1983. His extensive training set the stage for his illustrious career in the Nigerian Navy.

4. Distinguished Naval career spanning decades

Throughout his career, Ibas held various critical positions in the Navy. From serving aboard NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma, and NNS Aradu as a midshipman to commanding the Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare School, his contributions have been vast.

He also served as Director of Maritime Warfare and Deputy Commandant at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

5. Transition to administrative leadership

Vice Admiral Ibas’ appointment as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State marks his entry into regional governance.

This role is expected to benefit from his extensive leadership and strategic planning experience gained throughout his military and diplomatic career.

6. Commitment to national security and development

Ibas played a vital role in national security during his tenure as Naval Provost Marshal and later as the Chief of Naval Staff.

His strategic initiatives have bolstered maritime security and logistics, laying a foundation for his contributions as Rivers State’s administrator.

7. Personal life and interests

Married to Barrister Theresa Ibas, the Vice Admiral is a family man blessed with children.

Beyond his professional commitments, he has a passion for reading, watching documentaries, and playing golf, which reflects his balanced approach to life.

Tinubu suspends Fubara, deputy gov for 6 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced a dramatic escalation in Nigeria’s political crisis on Tuesday, March 18, as he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The decision, broadcast this evening, marks a significant intervention in the ongoing political turmoil that has gripped the oil-rich state.

