Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies has approved a constitutional amendment that would allow elections to be annulled in cases of foreign interference

The move has sparked sharp debate, with supporters calling it a safeguard for democracy and critics warning it could weaken trust in the electoral process

The reform, which still requires Senate approval, is unlikely to affect the next federal elections in June 2027

Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies has approved a constitutional amendment that would allow elections to be annulled if foreign interference is proven.

The measure has triggered debate, with supporters calling it a safeguard for democracy and critics warning it could undermine confidence in the electoral process.

Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies approves electoral reform that allows elections to be annulled in cases of foreign interference. Photo credit: Solrac Santiago/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chamber of deputies vote on electoral reform

According to Al Jazeera, the proposal passed on Thursday with 307 votes in favour, 128 against and one abstention. It adds foreign interference to the list of grounds on which an election can be declared invalid.

The amendment still requires Senate approval before it can take effect. It is unlikely to impact the next federal elections in June 2027, as electoral reforms must be enacted at least 90 days before the start of the election process.

Definition of foreign interference

The reform defines foreign interference as illicit financing, propaganda, systematic dissemination of disinformation, digital manipulation, and intervention by foreign governments or agencies. It also covers acts of political, economic, diplomatic, or media pressure intended to influence public opinion.

Morena party defence of the reform

Ricardo Monreal, leader of the ruling Morena party in the lower house, defended the measure as a necessary safeguard.

Translation: “After more than 30 straight hours of work, we in Mexico’s lower house approved reforms to strengthen our electoral system, judicial elections and Mexico’s democratic sovereignty.”

Monreal also requested that secondary legislation, which would have detailed how authorities determine foreign interference, be withdrawn due to time constraints before the 2027 election cycle.

Opposition criticism of electoral reform

Opposition lawmakers argued that the governing party exaggerated the threat of foreign interference to justify the reform.

Jose Elias Lixa of the National Action Party (PAN) said: “We do not accept that kind of argument. It would be like saying that those who opposed annulling elections because of organised crime interference are against fighting organised crime.”

Ruben Moreira Valdez of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) added: “We reject any foreign intervention. The problem is that we are in a debate that confuses intervention with meddling, which are different things.”

Valdez warned that the broad language of the amendment could create uncertainty once secondary legislation is drafted: “What will happen if someone buys advertising abroad, if an international news story is disseminated in Mexico, or if the argument of meddling is used to restrict content and opinions?”

Sheinbaum warns of foreign interference risk

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed concern about foreign involvement in Mexican politics, citing past cases of foreign funding for local candidates and organisations.

“There could be a risk of foreign interference in Mexico’s elections,” she said during her daily news conference following the legislative vote.

Sheinbaum and other Morena figures have recently pointed to criticism from foreign politicians and remarks by US President Donald Trump as examples of outside pressure.

Opposition parties criticise broad language in Mexico’s electoral reform, raising concerns about its future application. Photo credit: Solrac Santiago/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mexico agrees to host Iran in World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mexico has agreed to host Iran’s national football team during the upcoming World Cup after the United States declined to accommodate the side, according to official statements from both countries.

The arrangement means Iran’s squad will now be based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana rather than Arizona in the United States. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that her administration approved the request for Iran’s team to stay in the country for the duration of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng