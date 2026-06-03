Soso Soberekon raised concerns over drug abuse, kidnapping and fake baby food importation and sale

The music executive claimed some suspects return to the streets shortly after arrest and suggested tougher punishment for serious crimes

His comments quickly gained attention online, as many social media users supported his position on stricter punishment

Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon has urged the Federal Government to take tougher action against kidnappers, drug traffickers and importers of fake drugs and baby foods.

Soberekon, who is well known in the entertainment industry and a close associate of singer Davido, made the call through a post on his Instagram page on June 3.

Soso Soberekon calls on the Federal Government to stop going easy on drug traffickers, kidnappers, and importers of fake baby food in Nigeria. Photo: sososoberekon/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

He insisted that the country is facing a dangerous drug crisis and that leniency towards offenders is worsening the situation.

The music executive explained that rehabilitation centres across Nigeria are already overwhelmed, with many young people suffering kidney problems and children losing their lives due to harmful substances.

Soso Soberekon lamented that despite arrests, some traffickers quickly return to the streets because of powerful connections and interference.

He stressed that those who deliberately destroy lives and poison communities should face the harshest punishment under the law, and that death is the best penalty for them.

“DEATH PENALTY FOR DRUG TRAFFICKERS, KIDNAPPERS, AND IMPORTERS OF FAKE DRUGS & BABY FOOD! Nigeria is battling a drug pandemic while rehabilitation centres are overflowing. Young people suffering kidney problems and young children are dying. Sadly, some drug traffickers are arrested today and back on the streets tomorrow because of powerful connections and interference. The government must stop being lenient. Those who knowingly destroy lives, poison our communities, and endanger our children deserve the harshest punishment under the law. Save our youth. Save our future. #WarOnDrugs #SaveOurYouth #ProtectTheFuture #NigeriaFirst”

His statement drew attention online, with many social media users praising his bold stance and expressing support for stricter penalties against those fuelling crime and endangering lives.

Read the Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Soso Soberekon's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many commenters supported the music executive's position and agreed that stronger measures should be taken against such crimes.

@ugo_enemuadia:

“It's time to prioritise this awareness against these vices, eating up our country”

@rahmore_footwears:

“Absolutely it the only way they can stop their evil act”

@officialjazpa27:

“I support this and anybody who steals government funds”

@southern_naijagist_:

“U no add fake drink seller put, the reason why drug dealers are back on the street after arrest is because our police prioritize bail money than actually stopping people from doing drugs”

@sebseblori:

“100% Support. I still talk this thing yesterday”

@zinny_bella:

“If you've not gone to the psychiatric hospital you won't understand this”

Nigerians rally behind Soso Soberekon after he calls for death penalty for drug traffickers, kidnappers, and fake drug importers in a viral post. Photo: sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

Soso Soberekon gifts Oluremi Tinubu on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soso Soberekon caused a stir online after sending a monetary gift to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Soso shared evidence showing he sent N100,000 and accompanied it with a birthday message wishing the First Lady well.

His gesture came after Oluremi Tinubu requested that well-wishers channel birthday gifts and congratulatory funds towards a National Library project, a move that generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng