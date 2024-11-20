Nicole Bronish Tepper: Learn more about David Tepper's wife

Nicole Bronish Tepper is an American administrative officer, philanthropist, and celebrity wife. She came to the spotlight after marrying billionaire and hedge fund manager David Tepper. Tepper owns the Carolina Panthers of the NFL and Charlotte FC in MLS. Find out more about Nicole Brownish Tepper in her bio.

Nicole Bronish at The 12th Annual NFL Honors (L). David Tepper's wife speaks at Bank of America Stadium (R). Photo: Christopher Polk, Jeff Hahne (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Bronish has been married to American entrepreneur David Tepper since 2019. She is the chief administrative officer of her husband's team, the Carolina Panthers. Nicole and David are also philanthropists. They have been giving back to the community through The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation since 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Nicole Bronish Tepper Place of birth New Jersey, United States Gender Female Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse David Tepper University University of Pennsylvania Profession Chief administrative officer Net worth $400,000

Nicole Bronish Tepper's biography

Nicole Bronish Tepper was born in New Jersey, United States. She is an American national and a Christian by religion. Growing up in New Jersey, her life was filled with sports and community activities.

Top five facts about Nicole Bronish Tepper. Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Nicole Bronish attended the University of Pennsylvania after graduating from high school. She studied for a degree in Economics.

What is Nicole Tepper's age?

Nicole Tepper's exact age is unknown. There is no information confirming her birth year, but based on her physical appearance, she could be in her fifties.

Career

Nicole Bronish is the chief administrative officer and philanthropist, also known as David Tepper's wife. She started her career in finance before meeting David Tepper and is currently the chief administrative officer of the Carolina Panthers.

Besides working for the Carolina Panthers, Nicole and her husband are involved in charitable activities. The couple founded The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation in 2020 and engaged in numerous philanthropic activities such as food distribution, youth sports, and education for the less fortunate. The David and Nicole Tepper Scholars Program celebrated its first cohort of graduates in May 2024.

When did Nicole Bronish and David Tepper meet?

Nicole Bronish and David Tepper began dating after the billionaire divorced his first wife, Marlin Resnick Tepper. David and Marlin were married in 1986 before divorcing in 2014.

Nicole Tepper and David Tepper attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nicole and David got married in 2019. The American philanthropist is the stepmom to David's three children, Brian, Randi and Casey Tepper.

FAQs

Who is David Tepper? He is an American businessman and philanthropist. Who is David Tepper's new wife? The Carolina Panthers' owner is married to Nicole Bronish. What is Nicole Tepper's date of birth? Nicole's date of birth is unknown, but she is believed to be in her fifties. Where is Nicole Tepper from? She hails from New Jersey in the United States. What does Nicole Bronish Tepper do? She is the chief administrative officer of the Carolina Panthers and a philanthropist. What is Nicole Bronish famous for? She is well known for being David Tepper's wife. How much is Nicole Bronish Tepper worth? According to the City Celeb, ABTC, and other similar sources, the celebrity wife is allegedly worth $400,000.

Nicole Bronish is renowned for being the wife of David Tepper. Tepper is an American billionaire and owner of the Carolina Panthers of the NFL and Charlotte FC. Bronish serves as the Panthers' chief operating officer and is involved in charitable ventures with her husband.

Source: Legit.ng