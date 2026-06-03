Funke Akindele's reaction to BBNaija star Vee Iye's dressing in a video has gone viral

The Nollywood actress playfully berated the reality star, who was seen covering an exposed part of her body

Funke's remark also sparked reactions as many shared diverse opinions about Vee's personality

Nollywood star and filmmaker Funke Akindele couldn't help but react to Big Brother Naija reality star Vee Iye's dressing in a video that is making waves on social media.

The video, which surfaced online on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, showed the moment Funke turned the camera on Vee as she berated her choice of outfit after noticing her revealing black spaghetti-strap top, which appeared to expose a part of her body during a casual home visit.

Funke Akindele playfully scolds Vee over her indecent dressing in viral video. Credit: veeiye/funkejneifaakindele

Source: Instagram

"Why did you come here naked? That is why I don't like to have you on my Snap, you are a junior olosho, what is this?" Funke said.

The highlight was the moment the Behind The Scene movie maker jokingly referred to Vee, who was seen laughing and trying to cover herself, as a 'junior olosho, a Nigerian slang term for a promiscuous woman.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Vee Iye made headlines after she shared an old message she sent to Funke Akindele, begging for movie roles.

Mixed reactions trail Funke Akindele's comment as she scolds Vee over her dressing. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The video showing Funke Akindele's reaction to Vee Iye's dressing is below:

Reactions to Funke Akindele's comment about Vee

While some gushed about the lighthearted banter between the two stars, others criticised Funke's remark as insensitive toward women's clothing choices.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

9jaintelligence commented:

"Who con be d senior Olosho o abeg."

Sequencedgreat commented:

"Very insensitive of her to record and post this half naked lady on the media, what is she teaching the younger generation? She need to tender an unreserved apology with immediate effect !!!"

rotundainsights commented:

"Junior olosho is crazy but clearly it’s all love and banter Only Funke can correct you and still make it funny That’s that Nigerian aunty energy mixed with comedy."

reckon_iam reacted:

"Once you know the person you are going to meet at her house does not have a Husband then you can even go there Naked and you can be middle class OS."

therealotobong commented:

"Why did she cover when Funke pointed to it? It simply shows these girls know the only reason they dress this way is to get attention but they claim it makes them comfortable..."

@onechucx reacted:

"And she's laughing Does anyone know how to go about adult adoption by foreign parents in a country that people are living a good life?"

willofgodd commented:

"Nollywood is a breeding ground for oloshos For you to make it in nollywood as a lady the directors or top female stars will pimp you to rich men for funding of their movie projects. You should not be surprised that the actresses are richer than their male counterparts."

vlog_Mill commented:

They know it of course , these girls don’t end up in good marriage , always industrial tools , how do you educate these girls that having fame doesn’t mean you should be stup!d."

What Tosin Silverdam said about Funke Akindele

Legit.ng previously reported that Blogger Tosin Silverdam has shared his observation about Funke Akindele and one of her besties, Kamo State.

The actress and Kamo State have been close and have spoken well about each other in the past. Kamo usually speaks glowingly about the actress and all he thinks she has done for his family.

Source: Legit.ng