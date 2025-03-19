President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has been criticised by Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers and the immediate past minister of transportation, said the move by the president was a total violation of the Nigerian constitution

The former minister called on all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the Nigerian governors' forum, to kick against the president's action

Port Harcourt, Rivers - A former Rivers governor and the immediate past minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi, has joined the opposition voices against President Bola Tinubu's proclamation of the state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers state.

President Tinubu announced the suspension of the governor, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly, following the unending political crisis rocking the state. Tinubu announced on Tuesday, March 18.

Who is the new governor of Rivers?

Subsequently, the president announced the nomination of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as the sole administrator to oversee the affairs of the state for an initial six months.

But Amaechi, who served as Rivers governor between 2007 to 2015, strongly condemned the action of the president, stating that it was a move to grab power and could lead the country into a state of totalitarianism.

Amaechi gave his opinion in a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, March 19, saying that it was clear that President Tinubu had violated the constitution.

Amaechi asked NGF to challenge Tinubu

The former minister then called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the Nigerian Governors Forum, to take action to "reverse the unlawful actions" of President Tinubu.

His statement reads in part:

“Unequivocally, I condemn the rather brazen and unilaterally reckless suspension and removal of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Will Tinubu's declaration on Rivers stand?

For Tinubu's declaration to be approved by the Senate, a two-thirds majority (73 out of 109 senators) have to vote in support of the president's action before the emergency rule can be effective.

On Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu announced the appointment of Ibas to oversee the affairs of Rivers after declaring a state of emergency on the state. The president's decision was followed by the escalation of the political crisis in the south-south state.

In curbing the growing crisis in the state, Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu and all the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of Six months.

The president then announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibasas the state's sole administrator. He was mandated to oversee governance in the state but was not expected to make any laws pending the period.

Rivers lawmakers raise allegations against Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara was accused of frustrating the move by the state House of Assembly to put an end to the political crisis.

Martin Amaewhule, from a faction loyal to the immediate past governor of Rivers Nyesom Wike, raised the allegation against the embattled governor.

The House alleged that the governor's claim that he sent a letter to them was ridiculous and challenged him to present a copy of the document.

