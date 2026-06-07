Judy Austin’s remarks on the Igbo red cap spark mixed reactions

Judy Austin gave netizens something new to talk about as she spoke about the revered Igbo red cap

Legit.ng reports that the widely known cap is a sacred symbol of authority, honour, and leadership in Igboland

However, the actress’ unexpected questions about the exclusivity of the traditional red cap got many talking

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked fresh debate on social media after questioning whether women without Igbo titles should wear the revered red cap

Legit.ng reports that the red cap, traditionally known as Okpu Mme or Okpu Ozo, is a sacred symbol of authority, honour, and leadership in Igboland.

Judy Austin ignites controversy around a revered Igbo symbol. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The cap is strictly reserved for initiated, high-ranking men who have taken the prestigious Ozo title or serve in a king's cabinet

On her Instagram page, the mother of five asked: “Is it proper for a woman with no Igbo title to wear a red cap?”

In another post, she added: “Is it proper for a woman to wear a red cap? I mean the red cap our titled men wear? Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think it’s an insult to our custom and tradition.”

Her comments quickly stirred reactions online, with many weighing in on the cultural significance of the red cap in Igbo tradition.

Beyond the red cap debate, Austin also lashed out at those who constantly pray for families to break up.

She expressed concern that people have lost sight of what truly matters in life, chasing money at the expense of values.

The actress further spoke about the negativity on social media, warning that it has turned many into “shadows of themselves.”

She urged her fans to remember who they are and start living for themselves while they still can.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin celebrated her husband, Yul Edochie, on Father’s Day.

In a touching post shared on her Instagram page, Judy described Yul as “an incredible man, a great father and our hero.”

She expressed appreciation for his sacrifices and unwavering commitment to their family.

Judy noted that the movie star ensures they lack nothing in their home.

The mum of three emphasised that she does not take his efforts for granted and offered prayers for his continued blessings, long life, and success.

Her message read in part:

“Happy Father’s Day to an incredible man @yuledochie ISI MMILI JI OFOR EZE DIKEE 1 of Nteje. A Great Man/Father. Thank you for all you do for us

Thank you for making sure we lack nothing. We don’t take your sacrifices for granted. You’re our Hero. May your days be long. May you enjoy the fruits of your labour

May God continue to bless and promote you in all your endeavours, Amen. We love you, Deep Daddy.”

She also extended her wishes to all fathers, praying that God crowns their efforts.

The emotional tribute has drawn attention online, with fans reacting to Judy’s public show of love and admiration for Yul Edochie on the special occasion.

Judy Austin puts the spotlight on the significance of the Igbo red cap. Credit: @judayaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin's post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"Judy go for church prayer, what of woman Wey steal another woman's husband?"

tinywale said:

"For everything weh Dey go on for this country, na Red Cap be ur problem?"

maraporsche

"It is proper for a woman to date a married man? I mean a Happily married man with children? Correct me if I’m wrong, I think it’s an insult to womanhood and self esteem."

adacanada_ said:

"I mean, the comments are meeting and surpassing the expectations!"

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"It’s an insult to snattch someone’s husband and destroy their happy home."

beyondspring_skincarespa

"Even as a pick me, them no go still pick you 😂."

____matik1 said:

"Is it proper to have an affair with a married man ?"

berry.queen said:

"Oya go collect Chimamanda Adiche own from her head."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Source: Legit.ng