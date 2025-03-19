Armed Nigerian soldiers with their Armoured Personnel Carrier have taken over the Rivers State Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt

The troops stormed the premises of the Rivers Government around 9pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

This was after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Sim Fubara and the state house of assembly for six months

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Armed Nigerian soldiers have taken over the Rivers State Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt following the declaration of a state of emergency.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers state House of Assembly for six months.

As reported by The Punch, an insider said the troops stormed the premises while the suspended governor Sim Fubara was still in his official residence in the Government House around 9 pm on Tuesday, march 19, 2025.

The source stated that:

“Well, as I speak to you now, there are soldiers inside Government House but the governor is in his residence.”

It was also gathered that an Armoured Personnel Carrier was stationed at the entrance of the seat of power in the state overlooking the road.

As at 9 pm, several Sports Utility Vehicles were sighted outside the main gate with full lights on.

It could not be ascertained if the suspended governor was about to leave the Government House.

Tension in Rivers

Residents and motorists were seen rushing home to their families in many parts of the Port Harcourt metropolis immediately after President Tinubu declared the state of emergency in a nationwide broadcast.

Some residents expressed dismay over the announcement and blamed the political actors for what happened.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) accused suspended governor Fubara of setting the stage for the declaration.

According to APC spokesman, Felix Morka, Fubara's action "stripped himself of all constitutional protections of the office of Governor”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives reacted to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

The spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, said President Tinubu consulted the leadership of the National Assembly before taking the decision.

According to Rotimi, Tinubu has written to the House seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution.

Fubara breaks silence after Tinubu's suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara finally broke his silence, following President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

The suspended governor insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

Fubara further described the declaration by President Tinubu as "unfortunate" and vowed that the state will remain resilient in the face of the political challenges.

