There was a drama at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex when Governor Siminalayi Fubara arrived at the facility on Wednesday, March 12, and the entrance gate was locked against the governor.

The security personnel were said to have locked the gate as soon as the governor arrived at the assembly complex.

Lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike have locked Governor Siminalayi Fubara out of the Rivers State House of Assembly Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng