Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his willingness to re-present the 2025 budget whenever the House of Assembly is ready

On Wednesday, Fubara was denied entry into the Assembly complex, despite notifying Speaker Martins Amaewhule of his intended visit

In a twist, the governor accused Speaker Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him and ignoring his calls, further worsening the rift between him and FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has said he is ready to re-present the 2025 budget to the state House of Assembly whenever the lawmakers are prepared.

Fubara says he is ready to re-present budget. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara makes U-turn, to re-present budget

The governor stated this on Wednesday, March 12, while speaking to residents of Khana Local Government Area during the commissioning of health facilities.

Fubara spoke shortly after he was denied entry into the Assembly quarters.

The governor who expressed displeasure over the lawmakers’ actions, insisted that he had already informed Speaker Martins Amaewhule about his visit.

According to Fubara, he had gone to re-present the budget as directed by the Assembly following the Supreme Court’s ruling on February 28, 2025.

“I still believe, maybe, they might be instructed later. If they are instructed, I’m still ready to come any day to get this particular issue sorted out,” Fubara said.

Fubara denied access into Rivers assembly complex

Wike's loyalists locked Fubara out of Rivers assembly complex on Wednesday. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

A mild drama occurred on Wednesday, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara was locked out of the Rivers Assembly during his visit to represent the 2025 budget.

The action of the security personnel was hinged on the fact that there was no official communication between the governor and the assembly concerning his visit.

However, Governor Fubara said he wrote to the speaker, while the 27 lawmakers loyal to ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, asked the governor to properly notify the house.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, Fubara accused Speaker Martins Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him, saying that several calls made to the lawmaker were ignored.

Wike vs Fubara: Court judgement worsens Rivers crisis

Legit.ng understands that Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court's judgement made worsened their rift and divided the state house of assembly as members pitch tent.

Read more about Rivers crisis:

Fuabar should be impeached, says Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister Nyesom Wike, has said his estranged successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, should be impeached if found wanting.

Wike, during a media live chat on Wednesday, March 12, expressed frustration over the situation in Rivers state, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and criticising those in the governor’s inner circle.

The FCT minister hailed those tackling Governor Fubara amid a political crisis that started in October 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng