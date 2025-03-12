BREAKING: Fubara Bows to Pressure After Move Pro-Wike Lawmakers, “I’m Ready to Re-Present Budget”
- Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his willingness to re-present the 2025 budget whenever the House of Assembly is ready
- On Wednesday, Fubara was denied entry into the Assembly complex, despite notifying Speaker Martins Amaewhule of his intended visit
- In a twist, the governor accused Speaker Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him and ignoring his calls, further worsening the rift between him and FCT minister Nyesom Wike
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has said he is ready to re-present the 2025 budget to the state House of Assembly whenever the lawmakers are prepared.
Fubara makes U-turn, to re-present budget
The governor stated this on Wednesday, March 12, while speaking to residents of Khana Local Government Area during the commissioning of health facilities.
Fubara spoke shortly after he was denied entry into the Assembly quarters.
The governor who expressed displeasure over the lawmakers’ actions, insisted that he had already informed Speaker Martins Amaewhule about his visit.
According to Fubara, he had gone to re-present the budget as directed by the Assembly following the Supreme Court’s ruling on February 28, 2025.
“I still believe, maybe, they might be instructed later. If they are instructed, I’m still ready to come any day to get this particular issue sorted out,” Fubara said.
Fubara denied access into Rivers assembly complex
A mild drama occurred on Wednesday, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara was locked out of the Rivers Assembly during his visit to represent the 2025 budget.
The action of the security personnel was hinged on the fact that there was no official communication between the governor and the assembly concerning his visit.
However, Governor Fubara said he wrote to the speaker, while the 27 lawmakers loyal to ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, asked the governor to properly notify the house.
Speaking to journalists at the scene, Fubara accused Speaker Martins Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him, saying that several calls made to the lawmaker were ignored.
Wike vs Fubara: Court judgement worsens Rivers crisis
Legit.ng understands that Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.
Interestingly, the Supreme Court's judgement made worsened their rift and divided the state house of assembly as members pitch tent.
Read more about Rivers crisis:
- Rivers crisis: “Why Fubara can’t visit assembly complex uninvited,” Wike speaks
- Breaking: Fubara reacts as Wike's loyalists locked him out of Rivers Assembly, video emerges
- Wike blows hot as he reacts to Fubara’s letter to Rivers Assembly after Supreme Court judgement
Fuabar should be impeached, says Wike
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister Nyesom Wike, has said his estranged successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, should be impeached if found wanting.
Wike, during a media live chat on Wednesday, March 12, expressed frustration over the situation in Rivers state, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and criticising those in the governor’s inner circle.
The FCT minister hailed those tackling Governor Fubara amid a political crisis that started in October 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.