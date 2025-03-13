The Supreme Egbesu Assembly (SEA) said the Ijaw people would shock President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should Governor Fubara of Rivers state be impeached

The revered traditional institution of the Ijaw people blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience for the power that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike proposes

The Ijaw group warned President Tinubu, stating that the people were not sleeping nor were they cowards

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Supreme Egbesu Assembly (SEA) has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s rise to power.

The SEA Chairman, Werinipre Noel Digifa, said Jonathan and his wife ignored more credible candidates to become governor of Rivers state.

“This situation was avoidable. But for Jonathan and his wife, who imposed this thoughtless talkative on us, Rivers State wouldn’t be suffering this pain today.”

Digifa stated this while reacting to Wike’s statement that “heaven will not fall” if Governor Siminalayi Fubara is impeached.

The revered traditional institution of the Ijaw people warned that it will “shock” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if Wike carries out his threat to impeach Fubara as Rivers state governor.

Digifa said Tinubu should be held responsible for Wike’s actions in Rivers state for allegedly manipulating the judicialry to suit his desires.

He said despite their grievances, Ijaw people would not resort to violence if Fubara is removed from office.

“If they impeach Fubara, we will take everything in good faith. Ijaw people don’t believe in violence. But we are watching closely as Wike continues to harass and intimidate the governor of Rivers State,”

The leader of the Supreme Egbesu Assembly further issued a stern warning that:

“There is a saying that two mad people never behave madly at the same time. Some of those who have the capacity to talk will avoid responding like Wike for now. But we are not sleeping, and we are not cowards.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike said nothing will happen should Governor Fubara be impeached as governor of Rivers state by members of the state house of assembly.

The former Rivers governor said if Fubara committed an impeachable offence, it would not be a crime if the lawmakers decided to impeach him.

According to Wike, impeachment was provided for in the constitution and dismissed the threat that violence would happen should Fubara be impeached.

