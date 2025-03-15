Protesting Ijaw women in Kalabari dismantled billboards of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to block his entry into Abalama ahead of a planned reception

Security forces dispersed the demonstrators to allow Wike’s convoy to proceed as political tensions between him and Governor Fubara escalate

The crisis reflects the deepening power struggle in Rivers State, with stakeholders urging President Tinubu to mediate for peace and stability

​On Saturday, March 15, 2025, tensions escalated in Rivers State as Ijaw women from the Kalabari region dismantled billboards featuring Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

These billboards had been set up near the entrance to Abalama in anticipation of a grand reception organized by Ijaw stakeholders under the NEW Associates platform to honor Wike.

Angry women block Wike's convoy

The protest unfolded early in the day when hundreds of women, dressed in black attire with white scarves, blocked the road leading to Abalama, aiming to prevent Wike's entry into the community.

Armed with placards bearing messages like "Kalabari, take your stand now!" and "Wike, what do you want in Kalabari land?", the demonstrators voiced their dissatisfaction with the planned event. ​

Security personnel accompanying the FCT Minister intervened to disperse the protesters, clearing the barricades to allow Wike's convoy into Abalama, where the reception proceeded as scheduled. ​

Wike-Fubara crisis deepens

The backdrop to this unrest is a deepening political rift between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, an Ijaw native.

Wike, who served as Rivers State governor before his appointment as FCT Minister, has maintained significant influence in the state's political landscape. However, his relationship with Fubara has deteriorated, leading to a power struggle that has manifested in various confrontations. ​

The crisis intensified recently when Governor Fubara was denied access to the state assembly quarters while attempting to present the 2025 budget.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on President Tinubu to intervene and mediate between Wike and Fubara to prevent further destabilization in Rivers State.

Why Fubara can be impeached - Wike speaks

Legit.ng had reported that Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has said that heaven will not fall should his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, be removed by the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

Wike, who is serving as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) commented during a media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, March 12. He said nothing was wrong if the lawmakers decided to impeach the governor for alleged impeachable offence, which included withholding their salaries for months.

His comment reads:

“If you have committed an infraction of the constitution and the Assembly deems it fit to say, you should be impeached.

“I have heard people say: ‘Oh, if they impeach him, there will be a breakdown of law and order’. Rubbish! Nothing will happen.”

According to Wike, if the Amaewhule-led House was not ready for peace, the state assembly would have commenced six-month recess immediately after the Supreme Court judgment. He dismissed the letter written by the governor to the assembly, adding that the governor should have done better.

Wike vs Fubara: Niger Delta groups issued threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government had been warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Siminalayi Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

