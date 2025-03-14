Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has dropped a prophecy regarding the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng reports that the next Nigerian presidential poll is scheduled to be held in early 2027

In a new video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele—famous for issuing prophecies—predicted an antagonism by General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the immediate past Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, would not support incumbent President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In a recent video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, March 14, 2025, Primate Ayodele said Tinubu’s fate as it concerns the 2027 presidency “is in the hands of God”.

The clip about Tinubu's fate in the coming Nigerian election was posted on the cleric’s official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Primate Ayodele said:

“I see that Buhari will not support Tinubu's second term. I have said it before and I am saying it again - that Buhari will not support Tinubu's second term.

“He will pretend, and at the end of the day, he will not identify with Tinubu.

“Let us wait and see. But that has not stopped what is going to happen.

“Meanwhile, Buhari or no Buhari, he cannot stop what will happen to Tinubu’s second term. What will happen to the second term of Tinubu is in the hands of God, not in the hands of man.”

Presidency reacts amid alleged plot against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency expressed its belief that by the time Nigerians approach the 2027 general election, citizens will know that President Tinubu will win his second term as the nation's leader.

This came as the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, reacted to speculations that Tinubu's loyalists are battling some opposition elements of northern extraction.

According to Ajayi, the president was focused on delivering good governance.

