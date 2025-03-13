Alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 Nigerian presidential election have begun

Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi was in Bauchi state for a meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed

Obi stated that his visit was to—among others—deepen consultations with relevant stakeholders while the Bauchi governor reiterated his "unwavering commitment" to fostering unity and combating division among the opposition

Bauchi, Bauchi state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, emphasised the need for Nigerian politicians to come together to shape the future of the country.

The former Anambra state governor stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Bauchi, shortly after his closed-door meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed, Leadership Newspaper reported.

Governor Bala Mohammed plays host to Peter Obi in Bauchi. Photo credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

Obi explained that unless the well-meaning politicians put their heads together and find solutions for the challenges bedevilling Nigeria, the country would continue to slow down economically, socially, and politically.

The presidential hopeful said:

“There’s so much criminality in Nigeria, especially when people talk about it, and I say, no, there’s poverty in Nigeria. You have to deal with the issue of poverty. Until you solve poverty, you can’t talk about criminality."

2027 election: Mohammed delighted with Obi's visit

In the same vein, via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page, Senator Mohammed confirmed the visit of Obi and along with the LP chieftain's entourage.

Mohammed, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum, said during their discussion, he reiterated his "unwavering commitment to fostering unity and combating division, emphasising that patriotism remains the foundation of a brighter future for our nation".

Furthermore, the PDP chieftain hailed Obi for his visit and acknowledged "his dedication to nation-building and inclusive leadership".

Governor Mohammed wrote:

"His (Obi's) commitment to engaging with key stakeholders and contributing to national discourse is truly commendable."

PDP's Mohammed ready to work with Obi

While speaking with newsmen after his private meeting with Obi, Mohammed said:

“I want to say at this level, not to make some of those doubting Thomases and mischievous minds to preempt what we are doing, that myself as a person, I am ready to work with Peter Obi, and to make sure we come together, we close ranks and bring good governance to the country."

Bala Mohammed says he is ready to work with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidency. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

