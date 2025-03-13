Renewed Hope: "President Tinubu Begged Me," SDP's El-Rufai Opens Up in New Interview
- Former Kaduna state governor and a former chieftain of the APC, Nasir El-Rufai, has responded to a plethora of issues, especially relating to the national assembly's rejection of his ministerial nomination
- El-Rufai quashed the viral notion that he quit the APC because he was not appointed as a minister
- The ex-Kaduna state governor insisted that he never requested a ministerial position, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "begged" him to work with him to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda for Nigeria
Kaduna, Kaduna state - Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, has said he went for the ministerial screening in 2023 because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu begged him to work with him.
Speaking in a recently-aired interview on BBC Hausa, monitored by Legit.ng, El-Rufai stated that although he has no regret strongly supporting Tinubu for the presidency in 2023, the Nigerian leader "disappointed' him.
His words:
“Some think I left because I wasn’t appointed as a minister, but I never asked for that position. I went for screening because the President begged me to work with him. He came to me in Kaduna and we discussed his vision for a steady power supply, and he asked me to help him achieve that. I thought he was serious at the time.
“I do not regret supporting him, but I feel disappointed. The reason I don’t regret it is because of two factors. First, Yoruba leaders from the South-West came to me in Kaduna, explaining that Muslim politicians in their region were facing political challenges. That was why I supported Tinubu.
“Secondly, we had agreed that in 2023, the presidency should shift to the South to promote fairness and justice in the country."
Recall that on Monday, March 10, El-Rufai announced that he had joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
In a statement posted to his verified Facebook page, El-Rufai said he was leaving the political platform he helped form and joining the SDP.
As Kaduna governor, El-Rufai campaigned vigorously for President Tinubu’s election. He was thereafter nominated for a ministerial position, but the Senate withheld his confirmation.
Of recent, the former governor drew the battle line with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has been vociferous in his criticism of the ruling party and some of its officials.
'Buhari fully aware of my defection to SDP' – El-Rufai
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai disclosed that his exit from the ruling APC was done with the full knowledge and consent of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
El-Rufai disclosed that he consulted Buhari before making the move, noting that he frequently sought the former president’s advice on political matters.
El-Rufai recalled instances from his tenure as governor when he sought Buhari’s approval on key appointments, including submitting his commissioner nominees for review.
