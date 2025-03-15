President Bola Tinubu's chances of being threatened by the forces of a coalition from the opposition have been dismissed by the presidency

This is as the presidency said that Tinubu was not bothered about the 2027 elections, but focusing on the manifestation of his economic policies

The presidency's reaction followed the defection of ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai from the APC to the SDP, who has been calling for a coalition ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has explained that President Bola Tinubu was yet to be bothered with the 2027 general election, rather, it said that the president focused on his economic policies and improving the livelihood of Nigerians.

This was disclosed by Sunday Dare, the president's special adviser on media and public communication, who explained that Tinubu was more concerned with the long time impack of his economic policies, than the 2027 plots by the opposition and the next general election.

President Bola Tinubu has said he is not thinking of 2027 now Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presidency speaks on 2027 elections

Dare made this known in a tweet on Friday night, March 14, as reports of opposition plots to oust the president in the 2027 general elections get intensified. The report became intensified after former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sunday Dare's tweet reads in part:

“He’s worried about how the reforms he has put in place will yield the necessary impact. He is concerned about what happens to the economy of this country eventually. That’s the focus."

Why El-Rufai was rejected as Tinubu's minister

There have been allegations that El-Rufai left the APC for the SDP after falling out with President Tinubu, following his removal from the ministerial list in 2023. The president has submitted the names to El-Rufai to the National Assembly for confirmation as a minister.

However, the former governor was rejected by the national assembly, citing security concerns. El-Rufai recently rejected the claim, asking why the security report has not been published, two years after and claimed that the president changed his mind about his ministerial appointment.

Nasir El-Rufai has become the critic of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

As he headed to the SDP, El-Rufai became a major critic of President Tinubu's administration for neglecting the promises the APC made to Nigeria and also alleged that the ruling party was being run like a one man show.

The former governor has been calling for a coalition from the aggrieved members of the APC and other members of the leading opposition party, including those in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

