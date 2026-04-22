A very brilliant boy who scored a total of 98 in Mathematics and 90 in Physics in his JAMB exam has gone viral

The scores that the JAMB candidate got in the two other subjects in the JAMB examination have also been revealed

The young individual posted a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result on social media just days after he wrote the important exam

A very young boy who took part in the 2016 JAMB exam has proudly checked his 2026 UTME result and discovered that he got a high score of 98 in Mathematics, 90 in Physics, and 2 other subjects.

The individual took to a page on a social media platform to share a screenshot of his UTME score after checking it.

Young candidate trends after scoring 98 in Mathematics, 90 in Physics in JAMB. Photo Source: Facebook/Marwan A. Hassan

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Young boy posts 2026 UTME result

Before now, several other individuals who took part in the JAMB examination have taken to social media to speak about their scores and share their personal experiences.

A father has also gone viral on social media after he shared a screenshot that shows the high score his brilliant son got in some of the subjects he sat for in the JAMB examination.

Days after the news trended online, a young boy, @Marwan A. Hassan, took to social media to give a breakdown of his score.

Brilliant boy who scored 98 in Mathematics, 90 in Physics in JAMB goes viral. Photo Source: Facebook/Marwan A. Hassan

Source: Facebook

Jamn: Boy shares screenshot of UTME result

In the screenshot the young boy shared online, he showed that he did 4 subjects in the JAMB examination. However, he got 98 in Mathematics and 90 in Physics.

The screenshot has gone viral after he, @Marwan A. Hassan, shared it on his Facebook page.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 15-year-old girl who wrote the 2026 UTME for the first time has gone viral after scoring 98 in English Language.

The result was shared in a video posted by her elder sister on TikTok. In the video, the girl looked very nervous as she prepared to check her result, covering her face in fear.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady celebrated her brother after he scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics in the 2026 UTME. She shared his result online and said he also got 57 in English Language, making his overall performance very impressive.

The proud sister, identified as Itz Pretty Queen Gold on Facebook, said her brother, Suleiman Sufyan Onimisi, broke a family record with his result, as no one in their family had ever achieved such high scores before.

JAMB: Man with 77 in Chemistry trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man stirred reactions on social media after sharing his 2026 UTME result, which revealed that he scored 77 in Chemistry, 78 in Physics, and 79 in Biology.

Despite his relatively strong performance, the candidate, identified as Hamza ’h Ahmad, humorously took to social media to ask if he could skip university entirely and apply straight for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Source: Legit.ng