Cristiano Ronaldo has predicted the team likely not to win the 2025/26 Premier League title

Arsenal’s lead has shrunk to just three points after defeat at the Etihad against Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand have become favourites after cutting Arsenal’s lead to three points

The Premier League title battle took another dramatic turn when Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in a tense and high-stakes encounter.

A decisive goal from Erling Haaland proved the difference, handing Pep Guardiola’s side a crucial victory that has significantly tightened the race at the top.

Arsenal currently lead the table with 70 points, but City are just three points behind with a game in hand and a superior momentum in the race. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Sky Sports, Arsenal remain first with 70 points and a superior goal difference, but Man City are now just three points behind the Gunners, and crucially, they still have a game in hand.

What once looked like a comfortable nine-point cushion for Mikel Arteta’s side has evaporated in a matter of days, leaving the title race wide open.

With just a handful of matches remaining, every result now carries massive weight, and even the smallest slip could prove decisive.

Ronaldo’s gives blunt verdict on Arsenal

Amid the tension, Cristiano Ronaldo has added fuel to the debate with a bold and direct prediction.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2024 video of Arsenal not winning the league has resurfaced after the Gunners defeat to Manchester City. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during an appearance alongside boxing promoter Frank Warren, who is a renowned Arsenal fan, at a Queensberry Promotions event, the Portuguese superstar was asked who he believes will lift the Premier League trophy, Tribuna reports.

His response was short but striking:

“Hey, you are not going to win the league.”

The comment, directed at Arsenal’s chances, has been widely interpreted as a vote of confidence in Manchester City’s ability to overtake their rivals and claim yet another title.

Ronaldo’s opinion carries weight given his deep understanding of elite-level football, and his remarks have already sparked strong reactions among fans.

Fans react to Ronaldo’s prediction

Fans took to social media to react to Ronaldo’s comment after the 2024 video started trending again.

Kvng Baff posted:

“Arsenal fans reading this knowing the Goat is telling the truth 😂”

Teddy reacted:

“The goat is correct!!”

Obikoya Adebowale posted:

“Same way he couldn't win the world cup”

Momentum shifts as pressure builds on Arsenal

The dynamics of the Premier League title race now appear to favour Manchester City, who are building momentum at the perfect time.

Under Guardiola, Man City have developed a reputation for strong finishes, and their current form suggests they could once again peak when it matters most.

Arsenal, led by Arteta, now face immense pressure to hold their nerve. Another near miss would echo recent seasons where they came close but ultimately fell short.

Man City’s upcoming fixtures, including a favourable clash against Burnley on Wednesday, April 22, present an opportunity to climb to the top of the table if they capitalise fully.

Both teams can still reach a maximum of 85 points, meaning the race could come down to goal difference or a single moment of brilliance.

Arteta reacts after Man City’s defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Manchester City defeated Arsenal in a potential title-deciding match as both teams battled hard for the three points, with the title race reaching a decisive stage.

Source: Legit.ng