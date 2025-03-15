President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election may not be as certain as expected as some former governors are reportedly forming a coalition against him

The plot against Tinubu ahead of 2027 emerged following the defection of the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the SDP

El-Rufai, who is a former President Muhammadu Buhari's loyalist, had called on the opposition to unite and unseat President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The defection of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, March 10, has started revealing possible mass defection from the ruling party.

El-Rufai, who is considered one of former President Muhammadu Buhari's loyalists, alleged that the current direction of the APC did not align with his personal values, which was the reason he dumped the ruling party for the SDP.

Nasir El-Rufai, Rauf Aregbesola, and other former governors plotting against Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 elections Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT, @eaufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

The former governor, who has become a major critic of President Bola Tinubu, said he informed the former president about his plan to dump the APC for the SDP. The former governor also hinted about the coalition that would unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

According to The Punch, a highly credible source has mentioned the names of former governors who are part of the coalition to unseat the APC and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The names of these politicians are:

Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi is a former governor of Rivers and ex-minister of transportation under the immediate past President Buhari. He was one of the founding members of the APC who joined the party at its inception from the New Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Rivers governor contested the APC presidential ticket and came second in the party's primary ahead of the 2023 election. Since the end of the 2023 poll, the ex-minister has not been finding his feet in the party.

Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and other former governors, who are working to defeat Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT, @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Emeka Ihedioha

The former governor of Imo state, who dumped the PDP in April 2024 over the opposition's internal crisis, has been suspected to be a covert member of the APC and was revealed to be part of the new coalition that has been talked about.

Ihedioha, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, was elected the Governor of Imo state in the 2019 general election. However, Ihedioha was sacked by the Supreme Court, which subsequently declared Hope Uzodimma of the APC as the winner of the election.

Liyel Imoke

Imoke is the former governor of Cross River state under the PDP. He is one of the loyalists of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and has been mentioned to be part of the coalition, who may join El-Rufai in the SDP.

The former governor might have been part of the coalition because of the internal crisis rocking the PDP. The leading opposition has been having an internal crisis since the outcome of the 2023 election, and President Tinubu has been accused of meddling with the party's internal affairs.

Aminu Tambuwal

The immediate past governor of Sokoto and ex-speaker of the House of Representatives has also been mentioned as one of the former governors who are forming a coalition to unseat Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Like Imoke, Tambuwal is another loyalist of Atiku. He stepped down for the former vice president in the PDP presidential primary election, which eventually paved the way for him to become the party's flagbearer in the 2023 election.

Rauf Aregbesola

The former Governor of Osun state fell out with President Tinubu over the choice of candidate in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state. Aregbesola allegedly bagged PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke against his party's choice and incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola, which led to the loss of APC in Osun.

Aregbesola also served as the minister of interior under the Buhari's administration and was said to have held a closed-door meeting with El-Rufai, 24 hours before the latter dumped the APC for the SDP.

APC presidential campaign team member joined SDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that former APC presidential campaign member in the 2023 elections, Obinna Simon, has dumped the party for the SDP.

Simon, who is an entertainer, youth leader and businessman, said he dumped APC for the SDP because the ruling party was not rewarding loyalty.

He described the SDP as a party that appreciated youth inclusion, promoted internal democracy and valued loyalty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng