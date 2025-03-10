Former Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has made a cryptic comment about his defection rumour, saying nothing has changed

Fayemi, who was also the immediate past chairman of Nigeria's governors' forum, warned that it was not too late for the APC to redirect its course and champion internal democracy

His reaction came amid the defection of ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who dumped the APC, a day after meeting Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past governor of Ekiti and former Minister of Solid Minerals Development under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has said he still remained in the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying "nothing has changed".

The former governor made this known amid the defection of his counter and former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who announced his defection from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Former Governor Kayode Fayemi has reacted to his defection reports as Nasir El-Rufai dumps the APC for the SDP Photo Credit: @elrufai, @kfayemi

Following El-Rufai's defection, reports emerged that the former chairman of the Nigeria's governors' forum and ex-governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, were planning to join El-Rufai in the SDP. It is of note that El-Rufai joined the SDP a day after meeting Aregbesola.

Fayemi speaks on defection rumour

The former governor stated that "nothing has changed", adding that his attention has been drawn to the online reports concerning his defection from the APC. He then called for greater internal inclusion and democracy in the APC.

Fayemi further warned that it was not too late to "change course" and move forward, adding that greater inclusion and internal democracy were all that were needed for the APC to settle its internal crisis. His statement reads in part:

"As I have had cause to state in the past, I am a card carrying foundation member of the APC and this position has not changed."

See the full statement here:

El-Rufai dumped APC after several outbursts

Recall that El-Rufai's defection from the APC to the SDP followed a series of outbursts from the former governor, where he had severally accused the leadership of the ruling party of not having internal democracy, stating that no one knows what was going on.

He had also accused President Bola Tinubu of intentionally dumping him for the ministerial list, dismissing the claim of the national assembly that his nomination was rejected because of a security report from the DSS.

Legit.ng recalled that El-Rufai and Fayemi were absent at the recent APC National Executive Council meeting, citing short notice for the meeting. Former President Buhari and ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among several other APC founding members, were also absent at the event.

Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Godswill Akpabio, Tajudeen Abbas, Abdullahi Ganduje are all present at first APC NEC

Omokri raised allegations against El-Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has alleged that the former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, was spreading false security reports about Governor Uba Sani's administration.

Omokri noted that during the administration of El-Rufai as Kaduna governor, no bandit leader was either killed, arrested or prosecuted.

However, the former presidential aide said peace has returned to the state since President Bola Tinubu took over.

