Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state on Wednesday night, March 11, said although he was denied access to the house of assembly quarters, he will continue to look forward to a better state where the interest of the people is considered paramount.

The governor arrived at the complex on Wednesday, March 12, to present the 2025 budget in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment but met a locked gate with no security in sight nor any of the lawmakers.

Accompanied by the secretary to the state government, Tammy Danagogo; chief of staff, Edison Ehie; and some members of the state executive council, the governor arrived at the Assembly quarters with his security team and the media at about 11 a.m. However, they were denied access.

Sharing an update about his political activities on Wednesday, March 12, the Rivers No.1 citizen disclosed that he commissioned the Bori Zonal Hospital.

Fubara wrote across his official social media pages:

"Today, we commissioned the landmark Zonal Hospital, Bori, which will serve the healthcare needs in the South-East Senatorial district of our dear State.

"The project is significant because it was initiated several years ago and subsequently abandoned despite its significant value in improving our people's healthcare.

"In consideration of its importance, my administration expanded the facility and today it is open to the use of our people. This is the essence of governance - to attend to the well-being and welfare of the people.

"That historical event climaxed our day following our earlier effort to comply with the Supreme Court verdict by visiting the State House of Assembly to present the 2025 appropriation bill.

"Though I was denied access, I will continue to look forward to a better Rivers State where the interest of the people is considered paramount."

In the tussle between Wike and Fubara, the apex court recently ruled in favour of the faction led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, who is aligned with Wike. Photo credits: Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Wike speaks amid standoff between Fubara, lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid his feud with Governor Fubara, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), praised those who challenged "the illegality" in Rivers state.

Apart from Wike, Speaker Martins Amaewhule, an ally of Wike, is currently locked in a battle with Fubara alongside several of his colleagues at the Rivers state house of assembly.

During a media chat, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike emphasised that elected officials should not be treated as subordinates.

