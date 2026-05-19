Four major Nigerian banks processed about N570.17 trillion in electronic transactions in 2025, despite rising competition from fintech companies

Zenith Bank Plc led the sector in digital transactions, followed by United Bank for Africa, driven mainly by mobile and internet banking services

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and First Holdco Plc also recorded strong growth as more customers adopted digital payment and transfer platforms

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s leading banks continued to strengthen their dominance in digital banking in 2025, posting a combined electronic transaction value of about N570.17 trillion despite increasing competition from fintech firms.

The figure, generated by four major Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), represents nearly a 20% increase compared to the N477.05 trillion recorded in 2024.

Zenith, UBA, 2 Other Banks Generate N570tn From Electronic Transactions Amid Fintech Pressure

Source: UGC

The transactions were processed through channels such as mobile banking, internet banking, Point of Sale (PoS), Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), USSD services and agency banking platforms.

The banks also earned about N468.94 billion from electronic banking operations during the year, reflecting a 4.2% rise from the N449.94 billion reported in 2024.

Zenith Bank, UBA lead digital banking race

Financial documents reviewed by THISDAY showed that Zenith Bank Plc emerged as the biggest player in electronic transactions among the banks reviewed, followed closely by United Bank for Africa Plc.

Zenith Bank processed N225.28 trillion in electronic transactions in 2025, representing a strong 32.4% increase from the N170.19 trillion recorded in 2024. The bank’s growing digital adoption was largely driven by significant increases in mobile and internet banking activities.

Its mobile banking transactions rose sharply to N104.14 trillion in 2025, compared to N57.4 trillion in the previous year, while internet banking transactions climbed to N70.52 trillion from N47.2 trillion.

The bank, which reportedly had 36.7 million customers and over 30 million cards issued in 2025, has continued to invest heavily in technology to improve efficiency and expand digital banking services.

UBA also recorded strong growth across its digital platforms. The bank generated N169.6 trillion in electronic transactions in 2025, up from N151.6 trillion in 2024. Internet banking contributed a major share of the transactions, accounting for nearly 41 per cent of the total value processed.

UBA’s internet banking transactions increased to N69.53 trillion from N61.9 trillion, while mobile banking transactions rose to N51.65 trillion from N44.2 trillion recorded a year earlier.

The bank also expanded its digital footprint significantly, ending 2025 with more than 45 million customers, over 430,000 active PoS terminals, 2,209 ATMs, more than 33 million issued cards and about 44.8 million digital banking customers.

GTCO’s pay-with-transfer records explosive growth

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) recorded N90.9 trillion in electronic transaction value in 2025, representing nearly 10% growth from the N82.68 trillion posted in 2024.

A major driver of the growth was the company’s “Pay With Transfer” service, which witnessed an extraordinary surge during the year. The platform processed N10.4 trillion in 2025, compared to just N131.5 billion in 2024.

According to GTCO, the increase reflected stronger customer confidence, higher transaction values and wider adoption of transfer-based payment solutions because of their speed and convenience.

First HoldCo expands digital revenue streams

First Holdco Plc also reported impressive growth from its digital banking operations. The company processed transactions valued at N84.39 trillion in 2025, representing a 16.2% increase from N72.59 trillion recorded in the previous year.

Zenith, UBA, 2 Other Banks Generate N570tn From Electronic Transactions Amid Fintech Pressure

Source: UGC

The group disclosed that transactions conducted through its mobile and internet banking platforms rose to N79.2 trillion in 2025, up from N66.71 trillion in 2024.

The strong performance across the banking sector highlights the growing dependence of customers on digital financial services, even as fintech companies continue to intensify competition within Nigeria’s payment ecosystem.

Nigerian banks race to meet CBN deadline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian banks are under pressure to meet the CBN's deadline for implementing a new cybersecurity framework.

While major commercial banks are expected to comply, many smaller institutions, such as microfinance banks and finance houses, are struggling.

Experts warn that the failure of smaller institutions to meet the standard could expose the entire banking system to cyber risks.

Source: Legit.ng