The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to Governor Siminalayi Fubara's letter to the Rivers State House of Assembly

Wike said Fubara's letter is "useless" and it is an "insult" to the Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led assembly

According to Wike, Governor Fubara is not sincere as he is playing to the gallery, adding that he knows the right thing to do

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara should show respect to Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara appears to have taken to the apex court judgement after sending an invitation to the Rivers state house of assembly.

In a letter issued by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the governor invited the Martins Amaewhule-led assembly for a crucial meeting.

Wike described Fubara’s letter to the Rivers assembly as “useless”, stating that the lawmakers are not the governor’s boys.

As reported by Channels Television, he stated this on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, during a chat with journalists in Abuja.

“You have had a frosty relationship with an arm of government. If you are a good politician, will you go and write a letter? Is it by writing a letter signed by the SSG? What an insult! Is it how it is done? If you are a politician, you know what to do.

“You want to play to the gallery which is rubbish. All these letters are useless, you are not sincere, you are playing to the gallery,”

The immediate past Rivers state governor Fubara should have called Amaewhule and his team via the phone and agreed on a date and time for a meeting than the written letter.

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was a drama at the Rivers Assembly complex when Governor Fubara arrived at the facility on Wednesday, March 12.

The entrance gate was locked against the governor of the oil-rich south-south state.

The security personnel were said to have locked the gate as soon as Governor Fubara arrived at the assembly complex.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government was warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

Tinubu breaks silence on Wike vs Fubara's rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu said he foresaw the political crisis rocking Rivers state before now and made efforts to restore peace in the state.

Tinubu said one of his efforts was to reach an agreement with stakeholders, which was a written one, but the agreement was not followed.

The president disclosed this while addressing PANDEF leaders, and urged them to return home and solve the crisis according to the law.

