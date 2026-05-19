Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has declared his confidence in clinching the vice-presidential ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 election

The former Kano governor believes this move will finally give Kano state a pathway to producing Nigeria’s president

His alliance with Peter Obi signals a major political shift that could reshape the country’s power rotation arrangement

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a senior figure in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence in securing the party’s vice-presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

He believes this move would pave the way for Kano state to eventually produce Nigeria’s president.

Kwankwaso secures momentum as NDC vice-presidential candidate, boosting Kano’s political influence. Photo credit: NDC/KwankwasoRM/x

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso confident of vice-presidential ticket

Speaking during an interview on Premier Radio over the weekend, the former Kano governor said:

“By God’s grace, the next election will be unlike anything that has ever happened in our state and country, especially if I secure the ticket and my name is on the ballot.”

Kwankwaso lamented that Kano has never produced a vice president since the First Republic, describing the situation as “deeply saddening.”

He added:

“​Kano state will rightfully secure this position, which will open the door for our state to eventually produce the president of this country.”

Kano’s political ambition

Kwankwaso emphasised that the north-west must act wisely in the coming election, warning against decisions that could lead to regret. He also noted that people from the south are already registering with the NDC, signalling growing national support for the party.

Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, defected from the African Democratic Congress to the NDC earlier this month. Reports suggest that both leaders joined the party on the condition of contesting the 2027 presidential election together, with Obi as the presidential candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate.

Power rotation in Nigeria

Nigeria has long operated an informal power rotation between the north and south. Many argue that a southerner should complete eight years in office by 2031 before power returns to the north. Kwankwaso hinted that if Obi wins in 2027, his own position as vice president would strategically place him to succeed Obi in 2031.

Kwankwaso’s political career

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, born October 21, 1956, is a prominent Nigerian politician and engineer. He first entered national politics in 1992 as a member of the House of Representatives, later serving as deputy speaker.

Kwankwaso was elected governor of Kano state in 1999, lost re-election in 2003, but was appointed Minister of Defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He returned as governor in 2011 and later became senator for Kano Central in 2015. Known for his populist style and the Kwankwasiyya movement, Kwankwaso has shifted across major parties, remaining a powerful figure in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Peter Obi and Kwankwaso strengthen NDC alliance ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 election. Photo credit: NDC/x

Source: Facebook

NDC announces Obi as sole presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially shut the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential primary, amid reports that only one aspirant has entered the race.

Party insiders disclosed that by the deadline, former Labour Party presidential candidate and ex-Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, was the only individual who purchased the presidential nomination forms.

Source: Legit.ng