Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has reacted to the development of him being locked out of the Rivers state House of Assembly

The Governor said he had written to the speaker of the house and tried to call him but all to no vail, as he expressed regret about the development

It was learnt that the speaker earlier told the governor to write the house appropriately, a reaction an analyst explained that Fubara should have directed his notification letter to the clerk of the house and not the speaker

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers have been shut out of the State House of Assembly complex as he arrived at the facility to represent the 2025 budget as directed by the Supreme Court.

Fubara and the 27 lawmakers who are loyal to the former governor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, are to chart the path for peace following the Supreme Court judgment that authenticated the lawmakers' status.

Two key officials accompanied the governor to the assembly complex. They are Edison Ehie and Tammy Danagogo, who are chief of staff to the governor and secretary to the state government respectively.

Speaking on the reason for his visit, the governor stated that he was at the assembly complex to re-present the 2025 Appropriation bill, in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court, but on getting to the assembly complex, the gate was locked.

Fubara speaks after locking out of assembly

He said he made several efforts to reach out to the speaker, and other lawmakers. He explained that he had also sent an invitation to the speaker about the representation of the budget, but there was no response. He maintained that he was only acting in the interest of the state.

His statement reads in part:

"I have made several attempts by phone call to reach the Speaker and other members.

“I also did a letter personally which was transmitted to the Hon. Speaker for this particular invitation. But it is unfortunate that at the gate, the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.

Legit.ng recalled that the Martins Amaewhule-led house of assembly, who were said to be loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, have told the governor to properly write the Senate.

Analyst reacts as Fubara locked out

Speaking on the crisis, Yusuf Omotayo, a public commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, noted that the governor should have directed his letter to the clerk of the house and not the speaker, noting that was the right thing to have been done.

He said:

"Governor Fubara should have written to the clerk of the house, who will notify the lawmakers of his coming."

Wike vs Fubara: Niger Delta groups issued threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has been warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Siminalayi Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

