FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has declared the local government election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on October 5, 2024, invalid, citing gross violations of the Electoral Act.

In a ruling on on Friday, February 28, Justice Jamilu Tukur, delivering the lead judgment, held that the election failed to meet the legal standards required for a valid electoral process.

The Supreme Court has delivered its final verdict on the Rivers local government election. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

The court's decision effectively annuls the outcome of the local government polls, setting the stage for further legal and political implications in Rivers State.

The verdict has sparked reactions from various political stakeholders, with legal experts weighing in on its significance.

More updates will follow as reactions and next steps unfold.

Source: Legit.ng