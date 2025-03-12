Former Rivers state governor and minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said his estranged successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, should be impeached if found wanting accordingly

Wike, during a media live chat on Wednesday, March 12, expressed frustration over the situation in Rivers state, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and criticising those in the governor’s inner circle

The FCT minister hailed those tackling Governor Fubara amid a political crisis that started in October 2023

FCT, Abuja - Amid his feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Wednesday, March 12, praised those who challenged "the illegality" in Rivers state.

Apart from Wike, Speaker Martins Amaewhule, an ally of Wike, is currently locked in a standoff with Fubara alongside several of his colleagues at the Rivers state house of assembly.

Wike Speaks Amid Standoff Between Fubara, Rivers Lawmakers

During a media chat, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike emphasised that elected officials should not be treated as subordinates.

The Punch quoted Wike as saying:

"Speakers and Assembly members are not our children; they were elected; they are not your boys or your girls. You sit with them and play with them. I travelled with my Speakers, and I created relationships. It’s not a master-servant thing."

Recall that on Friday, February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court handed a raft of decisions on the protracted political situation in the oil-rich South-South state.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-man panel of the court unanimously dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Fubara challenging the validity of the house of assembly presided over by Amaewhule as the speaker.

In dismissing Fubara’s appeal, the court ordered Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

The apex court barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the accountant-general of the federation, and other agencies from releasing funds to the government of Rivers state until it purges itself of what the court described as flagrant disobedience to court orders.

Also, the apex court declared the local government election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.

Fubara subsequently said he would fully implement the judgments of the apex court and directed the Rivers State Independent Electoral Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to come up with modalities for the fresh election.

The electoral commission fixed August 9, 2025, to conduct a fresh local government poll in the state. The Assembly later issued an arrest warrant against RSIEC Chief, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), over failure to appear before the House.

Furthermore, the secretary to the state government, Tammy Danagogo, in a letter dated March 7, 2025, sought a meeting with the lawmakers for March 10, 2025, to discuss the re-presentation of the 2025 budget and a peace talk but the assembly asked the governor to channel his invitation properly.

Tinubu speaks on Rivers crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu reacted to the Rivers' political crisis, saying that he foresaw the problem before now and made an attempt to restore peace in the state.

The president made this known while addressing the leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). Tinubu urged the leaders to go back home and settle the crisis using the instrument of the law.

