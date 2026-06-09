Peggy Ovire nd her estranged husband Frederick Leonard are currently making waves online

This was after the actress exposed the man for having a side chick who is reportedly married

Following that, an old post from 2018 saw the woman boldly gushing over Frederick’s looks

Nollywood star Frederick Leonard found himself at the centre of online buzz after an old post from his alleged married side chick resurfaced.

The drama began when actress Peggy Ovire, Leonard’s estranged wife, accused him of having a side chick who is reportedly married to another man.

Freddy Leonard’s reported past romance sparks curiosity. Credit: @freddieonard, @angellikky

Source: Instagram

Ovire shared a video of Leonard with the woman identified as Angellikky, tagging them as “shameless lots.”

Not long after, internet users dug up a 2018 post from Angellikky where she openly gushed over Leonard.

She compared him to popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. In the post, she wrote:

“Errrr......Am I permitted to crush? I promise not to crash, Na who born these ones bikonu. Men them looking all shades of dapper #excesscharisma Should we start with the actor extraordinaire @freddieleonard looking like a man and half or we should start with the classic man @ebuka who we all know his case of hits back to back fashion statements has gotten to the ear of the gods…”

The lengthy admiration post praised both men’s sense of style and described Leonard as “actor extraordinaire”, highlighting his charisma.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians unearthed the identity of a lady who was seen with popular Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage to actress Peggy Ovire.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories, Peggy levelled heavy allegations against the actor, claiming he is involved in an extramarital affair with a married woman with children.

As proof, the actress posted a video of Frederick alongside a woman attending comedian Funnybone's recent comedy show in Lagos together.

Further compounding her statements, she went on to reshare a cryptic post she initially published in February 2026. In that post, she questioned whether any woman could remain in a marriage where her husband maintains an affair with a married woman, noting that the individual in question was initially introduced as a "friend."

Reacting, many Nigerians flooded the Instagram page of the lady identified as Angel Nikky, who has also turned off her comment section amid the Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire drama.

Nigerians uncover the identity of the mystery lady spotted with actor Frederick Leonard in Lagos. Credit: frederickleonard/peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Nigerians drag Freddie Leonard's alleged side chick

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chidinnma_debby_ejikeme_ said:

"Omo...no be today oooo.....men shaaaa.... insatiable!!!"

obybeauty36 said:

"If you see this woman's husband eh.... I swear Frederick no reach. It is well."

chidinma__ said:

"What of her husband, abi Dem don turn him to vegetables."

elendujoy said:

"Nawa o, at 50 this Fred still dey behave like a chid.😢."

lorez__irez

"One day one trouble 😂😂😂."

blossom_offiicial said:

"Omo cheating husband hallelujah😂😂😂."

kelechicasmir said:

"Anybody wey ignore signs go later see wonders."

realannasmile

"DNA needed allegedly for d children😫."

dfwcomfortjohn said:

"Omo nothing like women supporting women."

lady_dee_swings said:

"I cover Ebuka with the blood of Jesus."

chinatuloisy said:

"Just imagine, coming from a wife , ahhhhh shame dey catch me 🤦‍♂️."

Peggy Ovire yanks off husband's name

Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.

The actress removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.

Some netizens suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended.

Source: Legit.ng