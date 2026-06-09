A female UNIPORT graduate shared her academic achievements after finishing as the first-ever first-class graduate in her department

The student previously asked her social media followers about the benefits of graduating with a first-class degree in Nigeria

She posted a photograph of herself in her graduation gown to celebrate the academic milestone

Catherine Ikono, a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has taken to social media to celebrate making history in her department.

The scholar bagged a first-class degree from the Department of Biomedical Technology.

A UNIPORT graduate bags a first-class degree. Photo credit: @IkonoCatherine/X

Source: Twitter

UNIPORT graduate shares rare achievement

Catherine shared the news on her X handle, @IkonoCatherine, alongside a photograph of herself in her graduation attire. She noted that her achievement serves as validation for her dedication to her studies.

Catherine wrote on the micro-blogging platform, X:

"FIRST CLASS HONOURS.

The first-ever First Class graduate from the Department of Biomedical Technology. And 2nd Best Graduating Student in my department.

A proof of hard work and resilience."

The UNIPORT student's graduation update was posted as a quote tweet to an earlier question she had asked. In her previous post, she questioned the importance of achieving top grades within the country.

She had asked:

"Genuinely asking. What are the actual benefits of graduating with a first class in Nigeria?"

When asked how she came out as the second-best graduating student in her department despite being the first first-class graduate, she said:

"We’re two first-class from the department."

Reactions as UNIPORT graduate breaks record

The historical academic performance has attracted various remarks from individuals on social media. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@kossy_daniel said:

"Big Congratulations. Wishing you the best. 👏🏻🎉💯🔥"

@MarkAudu9 said:

"This is massive! Congratulations once more."

@Amaa_baby1 said:

"Congratulations my love 😚.

You rock, so proud of you.♥️♥️♥️"

See the X post below:

UNIPORT graduate fulfills father's dreams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who is a graduate of UNIPORT narrated how she fulfilled her father's wishes and dreams by bagging a first-class degree in a rare course.

Source: Legit.ng