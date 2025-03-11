Just In: Fubara Takes Final Decision on Enforcing Supreme Court Ruling in Rivers, Details Surface
- Rivers No.1 citizen, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his administration will implement—in totality—the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in the state
- The governor maintained that what is important, in all of the happenings that had been witnessed, has been the protection of the interest of Rivers state
- Governor Fubara hinged this on the need for peace and development of the oil-rich south-south state
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers on Tuesday, March 11, said his administration will implement the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in the state.
As reported by Vanguard, Governor Fubara promised that his administration would totally implement the apex court's ruling because the interest of the oil-rich state comes first.
Daily Trust also reported on Governor Fubara's latest stance.
Legit.ng recalls that on February 28, the Supreme Court affirmed the judgment of a federal high court that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the accountant-general of the federation from releasing statutory monthly allocations to Rivers state.
The apex court ordered the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers house of assembly and other elected members of the house to resume sitting.
The Supreme Court also nullified the local government election held in Rivers state on October 5, 2024.
Speaking during the inauguration of the new Judges’ Quarters, a housing facility completed by his administration for Judges indigenous to Rivers state by birth or marriage, at Old GRA, in Port Harcourt City local government area (LGA), Fubara maintained that what is important has been the protection of the interest of Rivers state.
His words:
“It has not been an easy 16 months, but what is important is the interest of our State, which must be above our personal interest. I want to say it here, very loud and clear to everyone: the Supreme Court has given a judgement, my administration is going to implement the judgment to its fullest. The reason is clear: It is not about me, it is about the good of this state."
What has been happening in Rivers state?
Oil-rich Rivers state has been enmeshed in prolonged political crises after Governor Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the federal capital territory (FCT) minister.
The crisis split the state legislature into two factions. 27 lawmakers remained loyal to Wike, while a three-member faction remained loyal to Mr Fubara.
After almost a year and a half, the Supreme Court decided in favour of Wike’s allies.
Fubara is taking steps to implement the court verdict but regrets that it has brought the state back to its trying times.
Rivers assembly issues arrest warrant against Enebeli
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers house of assembly issued a warrant of arrest against the chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli.
This follows Enebeli's alleged refusal to appear before Rivers lawmakers.
Martins Amaewhule-led house had during its plenary issued the arrest warrant after the expiration of its 72-hour ultimatum for Enebeli to appear before the house.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.