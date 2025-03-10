PDP chieftain Chief Francis Maku has criticised the Senate for suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for more than 14 days

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months after accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her

Reacting, Maku called on the Senate to reverse its decision and urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene on the matter

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, Chief Francis Maku, has said the Senate lacks the power to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan beyond 14 days.

Natasha: Maku challenges Senate’s six-month suspension

According to him, such a move violates the rights of her constituents to representation.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for violating the Senate Standing Rules 2023 (as amended).

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her during a visit to his home in Akwa Ibom.

The controversy arose after an earlier dispute over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seating arrangement in the Senate, which escalated into a heated exchange.

Reacting, Maku described the six-month suspension as harsh and not reflecting the principles of fair hearing and freedom of speech as enshrined in the 1999 constitution which supersedes any other laws.

Maku called on the Senate to rescind its decision and reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“In Senator Ali Ndume v. Senate (2018), the Court of Appeal ruled that the Senate lacks the power to suspend a Senator beyond a reasonable period (often not exceeding 14 days), as it violates the rights of the constituents. “The people of Kogi Central cannot be left behind without a voice in the red Chamber in the desperation of few to achieve unrealistic conclusions,” Maku added.

As reported by The Nation on Monday, March 10, he also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wade into to matter as a matter of urgency.

Maku said:

“The Senate is a respected public institution and must not be seen as a biased establishment where equal right of fairness is not given to a particular constituency thereby depriving the people of Kogi Central of their rights of proportional representation in governance.”

Natasha vs Akpabio: Maku urges Tinubu to intervene

Recall that the Senate Leader claimed that Natasha-Uduaghan’s suspension was due to flagrant disobedience to the Senate’s standing rules.

But reacting, Maku said freedom of speech is a fundamental right of all citizens and the Constitution reigns supreme in matters of public interest.

Read more about Natasha vs Akpabio saga:

Natasha vs Akpabio: Remi Tinubu speaks

In another report, Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, said that the Senate is a "matured" institution and should therefore be respected.

The president's wife was commenting on the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Akpabio.

Tinubu, a three-time member of the Senate, spoke on the need for women to assert themselves in leadership positions. She encouraged women to "raise themselves" and not allow men to speak to them disrespectfully.

